GRANGEVILLE — If it’s scary, Ruby Young is all in.
“That’s my favorite genre for books and movies — horror,” the 13-year-old smiled. “I’m not usually too scared. Well, a little more with the movies. Those can freak me out.”
The Sts. Peter and Paul School eighth-grader is an avid reader who has grown up along the Southfork of the Clearwater River. She is the daughter of Chris and Rachel Young and sister to Tucker, 14, a freshman at Grangeville High School this year.
“We’re pretty close, and close in age … but yes, we definitely fight a lot,” she laughed. “You can ask our parents.”
Ruby said she looks forward to high school next year; however, she is a little nervous.
“I’m excited, though, to be around a lot more people and to choose different classes,” she said.
Aside from reading, Ruby said she enjoys watching movies, hanging out with friends and sleeping.
“I sleep a lot,” she grinned. “Seriously.”
Ruby said she feels teenagers today are challenged by the pressures of social media.
“To keep up with trends, to be something you’re not,” she explained.
Although her mom says “no” to Twitter and Facebook, she does enjoy Snapchat and Instagram to keep in touch with her friends.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure, and I have fun with them, but I know for some kids it can be overwhelming,” she said.
If she could change one thing in the world right now, it would be in the social and racial justice departments.
“I would just make things more equal and fair,” she said.
Ruby said it wasn’t until she read about a previously featured Youth In Focus friend, Kimberly Seaver, that she realized racial ugliness is everywhere.
“When I read what some people called her, I was pretty shocked. I didn’t know, and I thought, ‘that doesn’t happen here in our town.’ But it can, and it does. It’s not right,” she shook her head.
Ruby said she is thankful for the opportunity to grow up in a small town, in a school where she knows everyone and with parents who have been engaged in her life and learning. Still, she has the yearning to travel.
“We’ve been to Canada and California and went to the East Coast last summer,” she said. “Hopefully, I can do something in life where I can travel to a lot of different places and meet different people.”
She enjoys the differing landscapes she sees in the places she visits, she said, and likes to take photos of them all. She has had the opportunity to ski and ice-skate in Canada and experience various activities in the other places her family has visited.
At home, along the river, she enjoys swimming and other water activities, as well as spending time with the family pets.
Kaniksu, named for the Kaniksu National Forest near Bonners Ferry, where her mom grew up, is the family’s black Lab. Faith is a dachshund and the Youngs have had two cats, Newman and Batman — until recently. A foster fail brought them Apollo, as well.
“We’ve fostered almost 20 cats,” Ruby smiled. “It’s hard not to get attached. Especially during quarantine when we had them longer than usual. And, well, we’re keeping Apollo.”
