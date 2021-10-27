GRANGEVILLE — For 17-year-old Samuel Brandt, it’s all about that beat. Quite literally.
“Music is definitely my passion,” the dual-enrolled senior said. Brandt home schools, as well as attends music classes at Grangeville High School.
Instead of asking him what instrument he plays, it’s more, “what don’t you play?”
In school concert band and pep band, he plays the saxophone. In church worship band, he plays the electric guitar. He sings baritone in GHS’s select choir, Varsity Blue. He’s also versed in the piano, ukulele, acoustic guitar and drums.
“I guess you could say I pick up musical things pretty easily,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean I don’t practice at it.”
Not only does Sam love making music through playing instruments and singing, but he also enjoys creating the melodies and harmonies on his own.
He wrote a piece for the high school band last year, and one of his favorite pasttimes is using technology and software to compose various pieces.
Sam has put together several college audition pieces this year, though he is currently unsure where life will take him following his high school graduation.
“I know I’m success driven, and I don’t want to sit around and be stagnant,” he said.
In the next decade, Sam said he could see himself doing anything from being a music teacher to penning movie scores.
“Maybe I will have to do one thing to support my passion for another,” he shrugged. “I know I will try a lot of things and see what happens.”
The son of Dennis and Stephanie Brandt, Sam said he came by his musical ability through his mother.
“She plays piano. My dad — not so much,” he laughed.
His younger brother and sister are also music lovers who are part of the school district programs, so the love of music runs through his immediate family; however, it was visiting his uncle in Seattle at the age of 12 or 13 that helped cement his passion for music and all its intricacies.
“He had an amazing sound studio, and I just got hooked,” Sam said. He began creating and recording on his own, a hobby he continues to develop and hone.
“The future of the music industry is deeply rooted in the technological side,” he said.
Sam has an ear for picking out minute details in musical compositions or scores, so watching a movie with him may be different that doing so with others.
“I’m not into movies so much for watching as for listening,” he smiled.
The teen also enjoys playing video games and reading and is learning to skateboard. He works part time for Blue Fox Theater/Sunset Auto Vue.
This year, during his senior year of high school, he got his first smart phone. He currently does not have a social media account.
“I think the Internet and social media are a great means for the exchange of ideas — but people can really get sucked in,” he said. “Like most things, they’re fine in moderation.”
Sam hopes he leads by example — not preaching or politicizing anything or having an axe to grind, but just by being himself.
“I have a group of friends I hang out with in the music room during lunch, and that’s evolved into a really fun thing,” he said.
“I enjoy being able to share and pass on my love of music. It may sound cliché, but it’s exciting,” he grinned.
