COTTONWOOD — “I really just enjoy making stuff,” Prairie High School senior, Wade Goeckner, said.
Goeckner has been heavily involved in the technical and engineering program at PHS since his sophomore year.
The experience he has gained throughout the years has allowed him to master a variety of creating and printing techniques that start with the computer and end on extra large and precise printers and machines. This includes wood and metal projects, as well as vinyl banners, magnetic signs, stickers, business cards, posters, clothing and accessories.
“The possibilities are endless, and you can create really nice, quality items,” he said.
Ryan Hasselstrom leads the school program, and grants have paid for much of the school’s large equipment and software.
“I think it’s been quite a while since anything had to be printed out of the school walls,” he said. “These kids — especially a few of the seniors, such as Wade — are really good at this stuff and I am able to just let them go with it.”
Goeckner is the son of Brent and Jenny Goeckner and lives with his family outside of Craigmont.
School, he admits, “has not really been my thing.”
However, he has stuck with it, and his technology and engineering classes have a lot to do with that.
“Yeah, I’m pretty much still here because of these classes and the instructors at Prairie,” he said.
Goeckner has learned to use Adobe Illustrator and its long list of programs to create projects to be printed, engraved and cut out.
Following high school graduation, Goeckner will continue to use his hands to work: he has a job at Twin River Motors where he has been employed for several years.
“I’ve gained experience along the way, and I plan to attend Lewis-Clark State College in the fall for its mechanic program,” he said.
In his spare time, he enjoys leatherwork, including stamping, as well as metal work.
“My grandpa, Bill Munger, taught me a lot,” Goeckner said. “A lot of my learning has been trial and error, and I like the creative aspect of making things using my hands.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.