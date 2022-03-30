GRANGEVILLE — “Well, that’s pretty much it. That’s all I do,” shrugged Waylon Allbright.
Waylon had spent about 3 minutes talking with the Free Press reporter before dismissing the interview. It took a little coaxing, but when the 5-year-old began to relax, he opened up a bit.
“Yeah, my brother, Watson, is my best friend. He’s 3. But we fight,” he grinned mischievously. “And we like to wrestle my dad a lot. Every night.”
Waylon is the son of Chance and Brooke (Keeler) Allbright and was recently interviewed at Kids Klub, where he is enrolled in the Kinder Ready program.
“I like to ride side-by-sides at my Nana and Papa’s, and I like to excavate and build things a lot,” he said. “I like sleds — that’s a snowmobile — and digging in the dirt.”
Waylon said his dad used to work in logging but now works at the rock pit, and his mom takes photographs and cleans houses.
“And we’re going to Texas soon. I love Texas,” the little adventurer smiled.
The Allbright family will soon move there for work and to be closer to Chance’s family.
“My nana showed me which snakes to be careful of. Some are venomous,” he said. “But I know that. Our dog, Sage, got bit by a copperhead in Texas when we were there before. But she’s OK now.”
He said the snakes don’t bother him, and he’s excited to move to Texas, where his dad will continue to teach him to hunt pigs.
“I like to hunt things,” he said.
His favorite play and learn station at Kinder Ready is the kitchen area, but he also enjoys some modern mechanized toy top spinners.
“You activate them like this,” he showed by pulling a threaded plastic cord through a slot, causing the metal and plastic top to jump off and spin.
Waylon also likes to haul things such as wood and boxes with the trailer he hooks up to the ATV, he said.
“And I build things with real nails and real tools,” he said seriously. “Not toys. Real tools.”
The preschooler said “mac and cheese” is his favorite food in Idaho, but when he gets to Texas, his favorite thing is doughnuts.
“You know, those little ones, and cinnamon ones and the black ones with sprinkles. All of them,” he said.
And with that, Waylon got up and pushed in his chair.
“And that really is pretty much it,” he said.
