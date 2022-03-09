Do you qualify for property tax reduction?
The Idaho State Tax Commission offers relief for those eligible through the Circuit Breaker program.
“Those interested can get an application through the assessor’s office,” at the courthouse, said Idaho County Assessor Kim Nuxoll. The application can also be obtained at www.tax.idaho.gov/property.
Deadline to apply for this year is April 18.
Who qualifies?
• You might qualify for property tax reduction if you’re an Idaho resident; you own and occupy your home and the value doesn’t exceed a limit set by law that will be calculated in June 2022; your total income, after medical expense deduction, was $32,230 or less; you’re any of the following as of Jan. 1 this year: 65 or older; former POW or hostage; parentless child younger than 18; blind; a widow(er), or disabled.
Applicants will need to provide proof of income; medical and funeral expenses; requirements (age, blind, VA disability, etc.) and home ownership.
Applicants must apply every year.
A full set of eligibility guidelines is available at www.tax.idaho.gov (publication number 135).
