GRANGEVILLE – An early Monday morning structure fire gutted a log home under renovation just outside Grangeville. Cause is suspected to be electrical-related and accidental. The home is reported a total loss, and no injuries were reported.
The fire was called in June 24 at 4:05 a.m. at 1420 State Highway 13 at the two-story home of Mark and Patti Kelly. According to Chief Bob Mager, Grangeville Rural Fire Department, the couple was staying in a camp trailer just below the home, which they have been in the process of preparing for an upcoming sale.
“It was fully involved when the call came in,” Mager said, and 16 personnel, along with an engine, attack truck and water tanker responded. Initially, a water attack was used on the fire, and after an evaluation of the situation, crews moved to foam.
“A log home fire is more difficult to fight than more modern construction or stick construction,” Mager said. He explained as these homes age, the logs crack and spilt, with the fire infiltrating into these spaces. Along with starving the fire of oxygen, the foam is better suited to getting into these cracks, leaving a residue behind that continues to saturate into these spaces whereas water would just evaporate.
“Foam is a very wonderful tool in a situation like that,” he said.
After two hours, crews switched to a high expansion nozzle head for applying substantially aerated foam, which Mager explained looks like “a washing machine exploded.” Crews worked the upper story that allowed the foam to fall to the main story and basement, which at the finish had about eight feet of accumulated foam.
Overall, firefighting and mop-up efforts totaled four hours, and nearly 12,000 gallons of water and 15 gallons of foam were used. The home was believed insured.
A Forest Service team responded to assess the potential of a wildland fire, which did not develop. Scene assistance was provided by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Grangeville Police Department. McGregor Company provided one tank load of water.
“We appreciate them greatly. They [McGregor] and Primeland are always available to us,” Mager said.
