Clinton Kiele, 55, of Kooskia, sustained serious injuries from a one-vehicle accident near Orofino on Tuesday, July 16.
Kiele was driving a logging truck southbound on Grangemont Road near milepost 13 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The load shifted and the truck and trailer overturned.
Kiele was transported by air ambulance to the hospital. Idaho State Police is investigating the accident.
