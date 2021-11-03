GRANGEVILLE — With probable cause found sufficient, Magistrate Judge Jeff Payne bound over Peck resident Chase William Chandler to district court last week to stand trial for the September murder of Wayne Michael Hodges, 24, of Orofino.
Chandler, 24, is currently incarcerated in the Idaho County Jail. His next court hearing is set for Nov. 8. He is charged with second-degree murder, alleged to have beat Hodges to death on Sept. 26 at an undeveloped campground between Forest Service Road 103 and Lolo Creek, located in a remote area more than 35 miles outside of Weippe. Fellow campers returning to the site, found Hodges’ camper on fire, and his partially burned body was subsequently discovered by a responding firefighter.
“This case is somewhat unusual, somewhat odd in circumstances and facts,” said Judge Jeff Payne, at the close of last Friday’s Oct. 29 preliminary hearing, which ran all day and included testimony from 12 persons, including witnesses and investigators to the case.
From testimony provided, the matter began with Chandler and Hodges deciding together to go camping and during this time cut wood. That Friday, Sept. 24, Chandler picked up Hodges’ lifetime friend, Jacob L. Stephens, and Zoe Lyons from a Weippe residence. They arrived at the campsite late that night where Hodges and his wife, Ashtin, were, and then Hodges, Stephens and Chandler later drove to a site 15-20 minutes away to cut wood. Chandler admitted to taking methamphetamine on the way there and on arrival, “acting odd and unusual,” Payne said, running off into the woods as Stephens and Hodges cut wood, returning once around daybreak and disappearing again until he encountered a group on three ATVs around 7:30 to 8 p.m. that Saturday, approximately four miles from Hodges’ camp.
“When they encountered him [Chandler], he was acting odd, unusual. It scared them,” Payne said. Chandler reportedly had some type of club and “was acting aggressive or hostile,” and the ATV group decided against offering him a ride, but one member reported the odd contact to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Also that Saturday night, Stephens, Lyons, Ashtin, and another woman referred to as Dede, went to look for Chandler, leaving Hodges at the camp — reporting at that time Chandler’s vehicle, a maroon 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was still present. The four returned an hour or more later, finding the camper mostly consumed by fire and Chandler’s vehicle was gone, which by the defendant’s statements he had recovered sometime that night. Chandler is also reported to have made two contacts early Sunday morning: reporting to CCSO dispatch he saw Hodges kill two girls, and later to Jeremy Anderson of Moscow (who is dating Chandler’s sister), in which Chandler did not seem to be lucid and made references to a trailer fire.
In witness testimony, Stephens said Chandler’s demeanor was “100 percent different” when he got out of the vehicle to cut wood; “he wasn’t talking, he wasn’t helping us at all. I was trying to hand him the flashlight and he wouldn’t even do that.” Stephens said he and Hodges went to work and about 10 minutes later Chandler ran away, crashing through brush down the hillside. They hollered for him but no response, and they went back to work and Chandler came back around daybreak, “and he told Wayne he thought me and Wayne were going to go after him and he’s scared of us.” The pair went back to work and later Stephens testified he saw Chandler standing behind Hodges with a chain saw bar, “looking like he was about to whack him. Wayne noticed on his own and turned around and told him to beat it. ‘You’re being weird. Go do something to make yourself useful,’” and shortly after they noticed he had left the area.
In a later encounter with Chandler, one of the ATV riders, Jim Thornton, reported he and his wife saw someone in the brush, turned around to look again and shined the light on the ATV behind them, now stopped, and “I really got scared, the guy had his right hand on back of the side-by-side and he had a club-like stick 18 inches long raised up. I thought he was going to hit Tracy [Haag].’’ The man said he was from Peck but wouldn’t answer if he was with anybody.
“First he had it in both hands in front of him, and when I looked back he had raised his left hand above his head like he was going to swing it and hit me with it,” Haag testified. “I asked him if he was hurt or needed help and he never responded at all. He just kept staring at me.”
Anderson testified Chandler texted him and they next talked on the phone, with Chandler expressing worry for the safety of his nieces, about being threatened by a guy with a chain saw, thought someone had stolen his car, “he did say somebody was trying to kill him but he had gotten away... he said something about a fire, said it was either accidental or looked like an accident.... Honestly, I was just trying to tell him to chill out, get some rest, I think this is all in your head.”
According to Idaho County Sheriff’s Office detective Keith Olsen, in a Sept. 28 interview Chandler admitted to using methamphetamine that Friday night, Sept. 24, describing it as a “bad trip” and feeling as if he were overdosing. Chandler said he went to cut wood with Hodges and another person he couldn’t remember, and Hodges “started shooting at him and he ran off into the woods,” which he said was due to his being involved with his wife, Ashtin. He stated he encountered the ATV riders, that he had a club, “just a stick like you’d find on the side of the road,’ Olson said, which he said he later left along the road. They asked if he was OK but did not offer him a ride and left. “He said he had nothing to do with the fire,” Olson said, but initially said he found his car parked alongside the road away from camp, later admitting he lied and he did get his car from the camp and that he “lied because he didn’t want to get blamed for something he didn’t do.”
In closing statements, Chandler’s attorney, John Wiltse, disagreed with prosecution assertions, raising issues with the murder weapon — supposedly found in a creek near the scene — not truly being confirmed as such, questioned how in his client’s reported mental state Chandler could also be a “mastermind” in committing the murder in this time frame, confusion with witnesses on dates and times, noting that others besides Chandler had access to the campsite.
“No one saw him attack, much less kill, Mr. Hodges,” Wiltse said. My client didn’t admit to killing Mr. Hodges.... Nothing indicates my client is any more culpable than any of the other parties.”
“I do find mostly speculation that, given all the other conduct by Mr. Chandler that he committed the murder, but an actual lack of evidence that he did,” Judge Payne noted in closing. “The court does find that he probably did it,” noting the prosecution met the threshold of proof to bind Chandler over to district court for further proceedings.
