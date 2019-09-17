KAMIAH – The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will host the Smokey Bear Historic Portrait Tour exhibit at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center from through Sept. 29.
The exhibit will be open for public viewing during regular business hours, daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
A special birthday celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m., to 4 p.m. The family friendly celebration boasts numerous events including a fire ecology talk, lookout tower presentation and, of course, cake and a visit from Smokey Bear. A Facebook event has been created for the celebration.
On Aug. 9, 2019, Smokey Bear celebrated 75 years at the forefront of the Forest Service’s wildfire prevention campaign. To commemorate contributions to the Forest Service and its wildfire prevention efforts, replicas of historic portraits by artist Rudolph Wendelin have been travelling to National Forests across the country.
Wendelin worked for the U.S. Forest Service from 1933 until his retirement in 1973. He created hundreds of Smokey representations that highlighted natural resource conservation and wildfire prevention. It is Wendelin’s more humanized representation of Smokey Bear that is commonly known today. Under his direction, Smokey assumed his ranger hat, jeans and shovel. The touring exhibit consists of 19 pieces of artwork from the National Agricultural Library.
The National Agriculture Library’s Special Collections houses rare books, manuscripts, nursery and seed catalogs, photographs and posters from the 1500s to the present. The Smokey Bear Collection at the National Agricultural Library consists of extensive material including posters, proofs, original artwork, motion pictures, sound recordings and memorabilia. Within this collection are the nineteen original Rudolph Wendelin paintings and two hand-painted replicas.
For information, call the Lolo Pass Visitor Center at 208-942-3113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.