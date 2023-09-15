For the second year in a row, the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, is challenging the public to help beautify their public lands to celebrate Public Lands Day. Last year, visitors to the forests picked up 784 pounds of trash, which is about the weight of an adult male grizzly bear. This year, forest staff have laid down the gauntlet, challenging visitors to exceed last year’s massive haul and effort.
Visitors can participate by bringing trash that they pick up on the trails, roads, and campgrounds of our forests to the staff at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center on Monday, Sept. 18, and Thursday, Sept. 21 through Sunday, Sept. 23, where it will be weighed and tallied. They cannot accept biohazardous material and strongly suggest wearing protective gear such as gloves; free gloves and trash bags will be available at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center.
