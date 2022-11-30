COTTONWOOD — Mysteries remain of those who have gone missing in Idaho County’s rugged back country. A few disappearances are of their own making, and many were the victims of happenstance or malicious intent. Working against their being found is the land itself.
“Despite our best efforts, Idaho County is going to win,” said Jerry Johnson. For both its size, natural offerings and its geographic uniqueness, “it’s why we live here, but it’s not a great place to find people if they want to go missing or they disappear.”
Johnson spoke to more than 55 people who attended an Oct. 20 lecture, hosted by The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude at the Spirit Center. Johnson worked for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office for 24 years, during which he investigated and participated in numerous searches for the missing. He has been hiking and packing in North Central Idaho since his youth and still enjoys hiking in the mountains.
“Actually, probably hundreds of people have went missing in Idaho County over the ages, starting with the Native Americans who went out hunting and did not come back, and right up to today,” he said. Johnson’s talk provided an overview of the county’s relatively recent missing persons cases, stretching back to 1978 with the disappearance of Franklin David Harder near Warren, and touching on high-profile cases including: Ricky Barnett, a 2-year-old missing in 1982 from a Grangeville dairy farm; retired Massachusetts State Trooper Ronald Gray, missing in 2008 in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness; Connie Johnson, missing in 2018 up the Selway in the Fog Mountain area; and that same year, Terrance Woods, Jr., went missing while on a film crew in the Orogrande area.
Johnson outlined how the sheriff’s office categorizes missing persons cases: those who become lost, those who voluntarily disappear, and those lost due to a criminal act.
On Barnett, “we believe this is a criminal act,” as with the 2018 disappearance of Shawnta Pankey (whose remains were found a year later), and Jodi Perri, a Kooskia man who went missing in 2016. Some voluntarily went missing, such as Tark Meyer who went missing off State Highway 13 in 2016 and due to efforts by a search and rescue volunteer his remains were found the following year. The same with Kelly Phillips, who went missing off State Highway 14 in 2021. Some were lost on hunting trips, a day hike, and a few in car accidents where their bodies were lost to the river. Of those, some remains are found, such as 2018 accident victim Jessie Ferrieri in 2020, and of Todd Hofflander, who went missing in 2010 backpacking in the Seven Devils and whose remains were found by a horn hunter 10 years later.
“Todd Hofflander is a good study on why some people go missing and why it is so hard to find them,” Johnson said. A portion of his presentation outlined the Hofflander case — leading up to the disappearance, the search and subsequent discovery. The region is extremely rugged with drastic changes in elevation, dense vegetation, which made search efforts very difficult. Where the remains were ultimately found, he explained that “for searchers to have gone down that creek and searched extensively would have been impossible. There are places in the creek bottom where you have to look straight up to see the sky, it is so enclosed and rocky.” Search canines were also not effective, due to snakes, cactus, extreme heat and “tricky winds,” that worked against their efforts.
Not everyone understands the geographic challenges Idaho County poses to search efforts.
On Gray, “when he went missing in the Selway-Bitterroot,” Johnson said, “a lot of his coworkers contacted us as officers and, ‘A brother officer is missing. What’s the problem? Just find him.’ ‘Come on back and help us,’ and several did, and once they were back in the Selway-Bitterroot they understood — this isn’t Massachusetts.”
Missing cases remain active investigations, including the most recent disappearance on July 30 of Randy Jackson of Kamiah, Johnson said. Questioned by the audience on others, such as Johnson, “Who knows what truly happened.... She knew the country really well, so maybe an animal attacked her or she suffered a medical emergency and went off the trail at a spot we couldn’t find her.” On Woods, he said again they have no idea on why he would have run off into the woods at dark: “I can’t explain it.”
“My recommendation to you is that being unprepared or not ready for an adventure may not work out well for you,” Johnson said, who outlined basic tips in always carrying items to start a fire, a cell phone and/or GPS unit, and knowing basic woodcraft skills for those headed out into the wilderness, whether a day trip or extended excursion.
