Attendees at Lost in Idaho presentation photo

More than 55 people attended an Oct. 20 presentation on “Finding the Lost in Idaho County.”

 Free Press / David Rauzi

COTTONWOOD — Mysteries remain of those who have gone missing in Idaho County’s rugged back country. A few disappearances are of their own making, and many were the victims of happenstance or malicious intent. Working against their being found is the land itself.

“Despite our best efforts, Idaho County is going to win,” said Jerry Johnson. For both its size, natural offerings and its geographic uniqueness, “it’s why we live here, but it’s not a great place to find people if they want to go missing or they disappear.”

