Reported out in the wilderness for several days, a lost male was recovered last week by Idaho County Sheriff’s deputies.
Martin Bothum, age and residency unavailable, was transported to Syringa Hospital for treatment last Tuesday, Feb. 8.
According to a sheriff’s department release, that afternoon, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office contacted Idaho County, stating they received a 911 call from a male saying he was lost off Cove Road and needed an ambulance.
Idaho County then received several 911 calls from Bothum, stating he needed assistance, as he had been out in the snow for five days and believed his leg was injured severely. Bothum believed his vehicle was parked on State Highway 14, and he had been headed on foot towards Cove Road.
Deputies searched and were unable to locate his vehicle in the area, after which Corporal Philip Graham and Deputy Camron Killmar responded to Hungry Ridge to begin searching on snowmobile. Idaho Fish and Game Officer Randy Sullivan also responded with his snowmobile.
After searching for approximately two hours, Bothum was located at approximately milepost 11 on the 279 Road. He was then transported by snowmobile to meet Syringa Ambulance on Hungry Ridge Bridge and then transferred to Grangeville. Two Bear Air was launched but discontinued after deputies located him.
ICSO thanked deputies Graham and Killmar, Officer Sullivan, Syringa Ambulance and Two Bear Air “for their willingness to respond so quickly to this incident. Their actions were critical in locating Mr. Bothum before he spent another night in the freezing temperatures.”
