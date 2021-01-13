GRANGEVILLE — “The flu has pretty much gone by the wayside this year, with many people wearing masks,” and being extra-cautious with handwashing and sanitizing, Dr. Matthew Told said at the Dec. 22 Syringa board of trustees meeting.
Trustee Jane Carlson asked if there has been any trouble transporting people out of Syringa who need to go to other facilities for medical care.
Told explained there are usually three to four calls made to varying hospitals as “they are at capacity,” he stated. He said Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene is sometimes too full, but St. Alphonsus in Boise is usually open.
“It has definitely been tight,” with extra beds full due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, he said.
In other news, CEO Abner King presented a PowerPoint on the electronic health records (EHR) situation. In discussion is the opportunity to join with Kootenai in a new EHR company, Epic. Syringa is currently under contract with the company Cerner.
Dr. Told said the medical staff feels they could make the change to a new system if the board and leadership teams feel this is the way to proceed.
“The EHR’s are one tool we use,” he said. “Either way, long-term we would like to see uniformity between [medical] facilities.”
The board will continue to discuss the possibility of entering into a non-binding letter of intent with Kootenai.
“I know there are many more questions and unknowns,” to discuss, King stated.
Leadership reports included the following:
∙ Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer said Kathleen “Katie” Nemeth, PA, would be starting at the walk-in clinic Jan. 4, and Susan Smith, FNP, will be starting Jan. 18. They will be joining Jen Lesso, FNP, covering both walk-in services and provider vacations in the Kooskia clinic.
∙ Director of facilities Bill Spencer reported there was a minor update to a room in the basement of the Hollopeter building as an additional sleep room to be used by staff as needed. He said the department has not been able to afford a UTV vehicle for maintenance, housekeeping, purchasing and dietary; however, new employee Gus Hoene donated a gas-powered golf cart they are now using. They obtained permission from the city and put in a small storage building to house it at the VA/therapy lot without taking away any parking spaces.
∙ Revenue cycle director Carri Forsman reported the Idaho Patient Act was to go into effect Jan. 1. Patients will receive a consolidated summary of services at registration notifying them of the separate healthcare entities they may receive a bill from if they have certain services at Syringa.
∙ CFO Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection in the prior month totaled $19,684, or 1 percent of gross charges. Kootenai Health management services agreement fees were $20,070 for the month. Watson also reported in the paycheck protection program, accelerated Medicare payments and the HHS stimulus funds.
“As of Nov. 30, 2020, we have utilized $483,563 of the HHS stimulus funds; $363,279 I COVID-19 related expenses, and have spent $120,285 on COVID related capital items,” Watson said.
∙ CEO King reported Syringa has received 1,200 Abbot Binax NOW COVID-19 rapid antigen tests from PHD2.
He stated he participated in a Zoom discussion Dec. 1 with Caravan Health about expanding the 340b pharmacy program, which would allow discounts to a number of other pharmacies that Syringa customers use, including some mail-order pharmacies.
In addition, he said he and Dr. Told have interviewed and/or received information from at least five surgeons expressing interest in providing care in Grangeville. In addition, he is discussing area care with a licensed prescribing psychologist. The hope would be to collaborate with St. Mary’s.
