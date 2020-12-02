KOOSKIA — What started as a citizen driving complaint report ended in multiple charges, including one for felony eluding, for a Washington State man, alleged to have failed to yield to a county deputy during a low-speed pursuit around Kooskia last week on Thanksgiving eve.
Cody L. Davis, 34, of Oak Harbor, is out on $25,000 bail, awaiting a Dec. 11 video-conference preliminary hearing in magistrate court. Davis is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude, as well as misdemeanor charges of littering, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, reckless driving, malicious injury to property and driving without privileges.
Public damages are as yet unknown to the Kooskia Airport, the grass surface which was torn up from vehicle traffic, and the Farm Table Restaurant, which had the front window and wall portion of the building pushed in. The restaurant is out of action for at least the next week, according to Sherry Purdy, who with her husband, Bill, own the eatery. The dining room is closed to the public; however, curbside service will be offered from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Purdys do not own the building, and repair estimates by the landlord are pending; however, an initial law enforcement report put initial damage at $10,000.
The incident was reported last Wednesday evening, Nov. 25, around 5:12 p.m., according to court documents, starting with a citizen report of a Dodge Ram pickup doing “donuts” in the road and around pedestrians walking in Kooskia, and which at one point was reportedly traveling about 50 mph on the 25 mph Main Street.
Idaho County Deputy Keith Olsen was patrolling town at the time and responded, coming upon several vehicles stopped on Main Street due to an apparent disturbance, at which point he heard a thump and saw a blue pickup backed onto the sidewalk with people gathered around, the point at which it hit the restaurant building.
According to Purdy, the restaurant was closed for a private gathering, and the group had barely sat down to dinner when the pickup, “barreled through the south window of the restaurant with a loud crash that alarmed those seated on the opposite of the room.” Luckily, she said, no one was injured, and the dining room occupants cleaned the debris.
Purdy stated the crash was barely over before the driver pulled out onto the street almost immediately, “where he proceeded to parade at very slow speed up and down South Main Street, waving to onlookers and even flashing the peace sign with a big grin on his face.”
Olsen pulled up to the pickup with his emergency lights on, and the Dodge pulled out in front of him and drove south on Main Street, turned right onto the Kooskia Airport where the vehicle’s wheels reportedly damaged the strip’s grass surface. Olsen followed the vehicle as it drove back onto Front Street, which at one point it spun erratically on B Avenue, facing the patrol vehicle. The pickup drove around Olsen’s vehicle and he followed it down Front Street, and for several loops between there and Main Street. The Dodge drove mostly at low speeds, apart from one time when it reached 46 mph on Main Street, according to Olsen.
The pickup stopped in the roadway at a Front Street residence where Davis exited and attempted to enter the home of his mother, but was stopped and restrained by Olsen. According to the report, Davis’ Washington driver’s privileges were suspended. Assisting Olsen was Deputy Philip Graham.
Multiple residents witnessed the event as it took place downtown, with several posting photos and one video on social media.
