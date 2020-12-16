GRANGEVILLE — A Washington State man charged with a low-speed pursuit incident in Kooskia last month faces new felonies for allegedly physically assaulting an Idaho County jailer.
Cody L. Davis, 34, of Oak Harbor, is charged with two counts of battery upon a jailer. A preliminary hearing on these charges is set this Friday, Dec. 18.
Davis was arraigned Monday, Dec. 14, on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude, as well as misdemeanor of littering, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, reckless driving, malicious injury to property and driving without privileges, all related to the Nov. 25 Kooskia incident.
In his latest case, Davis is alleged to have on Dec. 1 kicked a deputy jailer in the jaw and pushed him backwards into the jail wall.
According to court records, on Dec. 1, deputy jailer Michael Victorino had been dealing with Davis, who had been placing items over the surveillance camera in the maximum security cell. At 12:27 a.m., he and a second deputy went to the cell to remove another item from the camera; Victorino went in, and Davis took up a fighting stance while standing on his bunk. He was ordered to sit, and instead, Davis is alleged to have kicked Victorino’s left-side jaw with his right foot. Davis is then alleged to have run out of the cell, where he was physically restrained and brought back in, during which he is alleged to have pushed Victorino into the wall.
Davis is being represented by attorney John Wiltse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.