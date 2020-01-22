LOWELL / SYRINGA -- News all over the place. The powers that be took away the FOX channel upriver, so no Super Bowl game in Lowell or Syringa. We have to go visit an old friend who gets that channel next week!
This week has big news happening in Washington, DC, with hearings starting on 01/20/2020.
My 75th birthday (no way) 012345! I think that’s three quarters of a century! I’ll see if I can find a gluten-free, sugar-free, birthday cake with no frosting and a box with 75 candles -- or two boxes!
One more news flash: My mom, Martha, has moved into an assisted living home! At 101 years old, she got tired of her own cooking. So, she packed up and made the move last week. She’s all set, safe and happy!
It’s pretty slushy on all of our side roads and driveways and starting to warm up a bit. I think I saw the sun for about 10 minutes this week.
Rick Moore has been busy with his Kabota Bobcat; one man against the elements!
