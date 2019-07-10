LOLO PASS -- A flute carving artist will demonstrate his craft this week at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests along U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line.
On July 12, 13, and 14, Nez Perce tribal member, Kevin Peters, will be the center’s Artist in Residence. Peters will be demonstrating the art of elderberry flute carving. He will be starting with a raw stick of elderberry and demonstrating the process of hollowing and carving the wood. Peters is well-known across the nation for his flute carving and playing, as well as his painting and work with rawhide. Peters’ programs will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PDT) each day.
For information: 208-942-3113. The visitor center is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (PDT), Thursday through Monday. Also, follow the visitor center on Facebook.
