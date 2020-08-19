GRANGEVILLE – The voice of the Blue Fox Theater and Sunset Auto Vue will hang up his microphone at the end of September.
Gerald Lucas, who moviegoers may know as the voice that tells people to “enjoy the show,” among other instructions, will retire following the drive-in closing for the 2020 season.
“Kids will hear my voice and they may have never seen me before, but they will recognize me – ‘Hey! It’s the movie guy!’” Lucas laughed.
Gerald Lucas was born in Spokane, Wash., and raised in Grangeville, graduating from Grangeville High School in 1975.
Interested in electronics and technology, Lucas went on to DeVry University.
“But the math tripped me up,” he said.
He returned home and worked at a variety of jobs, including seasonal work for the Forest Service on a fire/slash burning crew, on a dairy farm and later with his brother-in-law, Chuck Hazelbaker, in a lawn-care business.
During his many jobs, he got a bonus along the way.
“I literally married the farmer’s daughter,” he laughed. He and his wife, Melodie, have been married for 36 years.
In 1989, Lucas began as a part time custodian for Port Wagner at the Blue Fox Theater. As time went on, more duties were added, including maintenance.
“Those antique vending machines,” he pointed to the machines in the lobby of the Blue Fox last Wednesday, Aug. 12. “I’m about the only one who knows how to get them to work when they break down.”
When Port’s son and current owner, Chris Wagner, returned to Grangeville in 1992, Lucas began helping more, including with the future reopening of the drive-in. By 1999, Lucas was the lead projectionist at the Blue Fox, and in 2000, became the voice of the Sunset Auto Vue, working as a manager for both theaters.
Throughout the years, Lucas said he has enjoyed the people he has come into contact with at both theaters, as well as the people he meets and sees while at the Main Street business.
He said he has also appreciated working for Port and Chris, and said he will miss his job, but, at 63, feels it is time to retire and complete some home projects.
“I have a lot of landscaping to do at our house,” he said of the home he and Melodie share with their three cats on the outskirts of town.
Lucas also said he has enjoyed the good movies he has been able to watch throughout the years, including the Harry Potter and Matrix films.
“But there have been some real stinkers, too,” he laughed. “Some movies should have never been made – like Borat or the Jack Ass movies.”
The Association concert at the Blue Fox and a fan dressed as a stormtroooper at a Star Wars showing at Sunset Auto Vue are both great memories for him, as well, he said.
Lucas and his wife will continue their involvement with the People First organization, and he said he may get back into a hobby of model rocketry again someday.
“Mostly, for now, with the stress and closings COVID-19 has brought on, I’ll just be working on those home landscaping projects,” he smiled.
Lucas’ voice will not only be missed by movie patrons, but also by Chris Wagner.
“He really is the voice of the theaters,” Wagner said. “I really want to thank Gerald for all his years of service for the Blue Fox and Sunset Auto Vue.”
“Gerald has been a very valuable employee, and he will be dearly missed,” Wagner added.
