WHITE BIRD – Lucile resident Thomas Lindsey was treated for injuries received in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 95 last week.
Lindsey, 90, was transported to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and released the same day, according to Patrol Lieutenant Rich Adamson, Idaho State Police.
The two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, at milepost 223. According to Adamson, Lindsey was driving a 2003 Toyota Avalon southbound, and Gerald Patterson, 54, of Nezperce, was driving a 1986 semi-tractor hauling an unloaded flatbed trailer northbound.
According to Adamson, Patterson was in the northbound passing lane, going around a slower car, when Lindsey drove the Toyota across the centerline and into the semi-tractor’s lane. Patterson had nowhere to go, due to the vehicle on his right, and his semi-tractor and the Toyota collided. The incident partially blocked the highway.
“Fortunately, it didn’t turn out to be a serious crash,” Adamson said, both in terms of injury and damage to vehicles.
Patterson was wearing a seat belt, but it was undetermined whether Lindsey was. Citations are pending in this incident.
Wrecker services were provided by Frank’s Towing and Recovery, and Dale’s and Sons Rescue Towing. Assisting ISP was the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office.
