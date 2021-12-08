GRANGEVILLE — When Heather Sturdevant Wagenmann moved to Grangeville as a freshman in high school, she never thought she’d be where she is today.
“Of course, at the time, all I could think was that I was leaving my friends behind,” she recalled.
Her parents, Mike and Beth, and brother, Jarett, moved from Knoxville, Tenn., and purchased Holiday Sports. Later, they opened their Pizza Factory franchise.
“I worked at Pizza Factory for the past 15 years, and I was just ready for a change, to try something new,” Wagenmann said.
That “new” is Luxe Nail Studio, and she is open for business.
“I’m really excited to be able to utilize my creative and artistic skills in this way,” she said.
It was about eight years ago she had first mentioned she might be interested in doing nails, but more than a year ago she got serious about it.
“It’s a commitment, especially when you’re raising and providing for a family,” she said.
She started at Mr. Leon’s school in Lewiston where her days started at 5 a.m. to make her commute and did not end for eight-to-10 hours.
“I powered through it and was able to do all my training, get my 400 hours and all the hands-on work done in 12 weeks,” she said. She had her three boys, Kameron, 15, Kaden, 12, and Grayson, 1-1/2, to take care of, as well.
During that time, as well, she and her dad, with help of Lee Honaker, remodeled an area in the back of Pizza Factory’s game room (former bakery and workshop area) for her studio.
“Dad actually started in July,” she said. They removed a wall and added a studio area as well as a private lobby for waiting. They hired some help for the interior and flooring and painted the area themselves.
“It’s been a lot of work, but worth it. I really like how it turned out,” Wagenmann said.
Aside from practicing a craft she loves, Wagenmann is looking forward to working Monday through Friday and having weekends off to spend with her family.
Luxe Nail Studio is located at 126 W Main Street, in the alley behind Pizza Factory. Parking is not allowed in the alley; however, side street parking is available as well as parking in Heritage Square. During inclement weather, customers can go through Pizza Factory.
Wagenmann offers a full menu of services, including acrylic and gel sets, fills, dips, Gelx, overlay, set removals, nail art, manicures, spa manicures, paraffin wax, pedicures and spa pedicures.
Appointments can be made by calling or texting 208-507-1954. See Luxe Nail Studio on Facebook and Instagram @luxenailstudio208.
