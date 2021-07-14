Arden and Carol Lytle photo

Arden and Carol Lytle of Harpster are the 2021 Elk City Wagon Road Days grand marshals.

CLEARWATER — The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road recently announced Arden and Carol (Adams) Lytle as grand marshals for the ECWR Days celebration set for July 17. Gloria Jacks is the honorary grand marshal.

Arden Lytle was born in Stites in 1939 to Ernest and Grace Lytle. He grew up in a ranching family on Battle Ridge. He worked in the sawmill industry while continuing to ranch. Carol was born in Anatone, Wash., in 1940 to Grant and Verna Adams. She grew up in a logging/sawmill family, and worked in the banking industry until retirement. The couple married in 1960 and have lived in Harpster most of their married life. They have four children: Kristi, Kammi, Kendall and Kraig.

The Lytles are currently distributors of Emu Oil Products (oils, lotions and soaps). He has also operated the business A&L Contractors. The couple built and operated Wagon Road Cabins in Harpster 2004-2019. They continue to raise cattle and still have one emu. He served as fire chief for the Harpster Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years.

Bill and Gloria Jacks of Clearwater were named grand marshals for the 2020 Wagon Road Days. In July the event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions. On Aug. 29, 2020, Bill died suddenly. In honor of both Bill and Gloria, she will also be a grand marshal in the 2021 parade on July 17.

Gloria and Bill Jacks were chosen as the 2020 Elk City Wagon Road grand marshals.

The Jacks are longtime Clearwater residents. He moved to Clearwater in 1948 with his parents, one brother and three sisters. He went to school in Clearwater and Stites, graduating in 1958. She grew up near White Bird, Tolo Lake, and graduated in 1960 from Grangeville High School.

They married Aug. 12,1960, and had three children: Randy (deceased) Darin (Patricia) and Serena (Bill) Jackson. They have three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He worked at Jaype mill for 32 years and they ranched near Clearwater. She has a garden and helps with the ranch, where they raise cattle and raise hay.

He was active in the community volunteering with the fire department as an ambulance driver for the QRU, and with the Cattlemen’s Association. They both actively belonged to the Clearwater Baptist Church, where he was treasurer for many years, and volunteered for many activities.

