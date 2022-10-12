Visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Salmon River Ranger District and Hells Canyon should be prepared for delays on Forest Service Road #517 (Seven Devils Road) as road maintenance work began on Oct. 3 and is scheduled to continue through Oct. 23.

Roadwork begins at the Forest Service boundary and continues approximately 1.5 miles along FSR #517. Heavy truck traffic and equipment will be present in the work area; visitors should drive defensively and expect delays.

