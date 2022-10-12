Visitors to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Salmon River Ranger District and Hells Canyon should be prepared for delays on Forest Service Road #517 (Seven Devils Road) as road maintenance work began on Oct. 3 and is scheduled to continue through Oct. 23.
Roadwork begins at the Forest Service boundary and continues approximately 1.5 miles along FSR #517. Heavy truck traffic and equipment will be present in the work area; visitors should drive defensively and expect delays.
“Road crews will be grading a mile and a half of Seven Devils Road, clearing any obstructions in the roadway, and adding new surface material. During this work, dump trucks will need to bring new surface material into the work area, and compactors and graders will be working on the roadway to finish the project,” said Brandon Anderson, engineering supervisor with the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. “Visitors traveling through the work area should expect to encounter heavy machinery and experience delays. The newly maintained road surface will also be soft until it is compacted and graded; please travel with care.”
For information on travel conditions in the Salmon River Ranger District, call the office at 208-839-2211.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.