GRANGEVILLE – Seeing the need for variety and a service for vehicles to provide, The Tire Guy has expanded from Cottonwood, recently opening a second store in Grangeville.
“The reason for the expansion was to make our services more convenient for customers of the surrounding area,” manager Dan Lustig said. “Now we can be more inclusive to communities like Elk City, Kooskia, Clearwater, Kamiah and White Bird.”
Additionally, the store helps to stimulate business, Lustig said.
“There is a capable tire store already in the area, but we can offer some competition. In this way the two different competitors can be complementary to each other and customers will have more options.” He added The Tire Guy can offer a different selection of tires and prices that are lower than going out of town.
Lustig explained the business is unique to the area because of the care owners Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott give to their employees.
“Their main goal is to help grow the community and enable more employment,” he said. “They put effort into trying to help their employees, and then the employees naturally want to help customers as quickly and honestly as possible.”
Services at the newly opened story will include tires, batteries, and custom wheels. The business is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Options are available for a variety of vehicle types. In Grangeville, The Tire Guy is available at 614 Pine Street, 208-983-1925. The Cottonwood location is 501 Main Street in Cottonwood, 208-962-3241.
