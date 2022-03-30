Larry L. Herrick mug

Larry L. Herrick.

 Contributed photo / ICSO

GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing is today, March 30, for a South Dakota man charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.

Larry L. Herrick, 41, of Sioux Falls, is currently in custody in the Idaho County Jail. He was arraigned on the charge, as well as on misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, on March 21.

Charges resulted following a March 20 report to Idaho County Dispatch, requesting an officer as there was a citizen dispute occurring in Cottonwood at the Village Motel.

According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and Herrick reported his boss had been kicking on his door and had been threatening him all night. Officers contacted the subject, who was sitting in his vehicle in the lot, who was unaware of the situation. Deputies also reported not seeing any marks or signs of damage on the door.

During deputy discussion with Herrick, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly present in the room. In the report, Herrick stated it was his medical marijuana.

According to ICSO, Herrick was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, as he is currently registered in South Dakota, but has been living in Idaho for at least two weeks without registering with the State of Idaho.

