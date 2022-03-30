GRANGEVILLE — A preliminary hearing is today, March 30, for a South Dakota man charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony.
Larry L. Herrick, 41, of Sioux Falls, is currently in custody in the Idaho County Jail. He was arraigned on the charge, as well as on misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, on March 21.
Charges resulted following a March 20 report to Idaho County Dispatch, requesting an officer as there was a citizen dispute occurring in Cottonwood at the Village Motel.
According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and Herrick reported his boss had been kicking on his door and had been threatening him all night. Officers contacted the subject, who was sitting in his vehicle in the lot, who was unaware of the situation. Deputies also reported not seeing any marks or signs of damage on the door.
During deputy discussion with Herrick, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly present in the room. In the report, Herrick stated it was his medical marijuana.
According to ICSO, Herrick was charged with failing to register as a sex offender, as he is currently registered in South Dakota, but has been living in Idaho for at least two weeks without registering with the State of Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.