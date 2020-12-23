Court proceedings are on hold for a Grangeville man — who is charged with felonies in the alleged beating of a woman earlier this summer — due to mental incompetency.
In a Nov. 24 notice, Cory L. Hawker, 47, was admitted into the Idaho Security Medical Program at the Idaho Maximum Security Prison in Boise. This followed the Nov. 9 commitment order of District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice, on the basis that the defendant lacks fitness to proceed and is incapable of assisting in his defense, lacks capacity to make informed decisions about treatment, and is dangerously mentally ill. Whether court proceedings will continue in the matter are pending evaluation of Hawker, following his 90-day commitment period, as to whether he is fit to proceed, or if not, whether there is a substantial probability he will be fit to proceed in the foreseeable future.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor filed the motion for Hawker to be transferred to the mental health unit, based in part on an Oct. 4 medical evaluation by Dr. James R. Phillips, who stated, “the defendant suffers from schizoaffective disorder,” “has had homicidal ideation in the past,” and reports paranoia. In the motion, MacGregor contended Hawker, “presents a substantial risk of physical harm to other persons... manifested by evidence of homicidal and other violent behavior and evidence that others in the community are placed in reasonable fear of violent behavior and serious physical harm to them.”
Hawker is charged with aggravated battery, and battery with intent to commit a serious felony (murder) for a June 1 incident at a Grangeville residence in which he allegedly struck the victim, Tammy L. Clark, multiple times in the head, face and arms with a metal aluminum bat.
As part of MacGregor’s motion seeking Hawker’s commitment, he notes in this case the victim was struck 50 to 100 times, stating the defendant is charged with an “especially heinous crime,” according to court documents, “in that he basically tortured the victim and caused excruciating pain and suffering. The magistrate court found probable cause to believe the defendant intended to murder the victim.”
MacGregor stated Hawker poses a substantial risk of physical harm to the victim and persons in the community, noting violent offenses in the defendant’s criminal history including convictions (eight total) for battery and domestic battery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery dating back to 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.