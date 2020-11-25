Investigators have determined an Elk City man, who died at his own hand early last month, was responsible for the September murder of LeAnna Maree Bailey.
In a Nov. 25 release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation found probably cause that Billy Jack Jones,47, killed Bailey in Elk City on or about Sept. 15.
Jones had been a person of interest in the investigation, according to ICSO. He died Oct. 8, as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his residence on Hidden Springs Road.
According to the release, “if he [Jones] were living, investigators would be arresting him for the crime.”
The full text of ICSO’s Wednesday, Nov. 25, press release concerning the investigation is as follows:
•
LeAnna Maree Bailey, 58, was the victim of a homicide in Elk City on or about September 15, 2020. Investigators now believe that Billy Jack Jones killed LeAnna and the following information explains that conclusion more fully.
LeAnna had been living in the Elk City area since about May at her brother Troy’s property at 701 Wild Rose Lane. LeAnna was at the property to clean up and prepare the property for sale. On the evening of September 14, Sabrina Chambers had dinner with LeAnna at the Wild Rose Lane property. Sabrina left at about 8:00 pm and was the last to see LeAnna alive. She and LeAnna agreed to meet the following day. She and LeAnna gave each other a hug before Sabrina drove away. As Sabrina drove off Wild Rose Lane onto Mother Lode Road, she was met by Billy Jack Jones. Billy drove at her in a Ford pickup flashing his lights to get her attention. Sabrina and Billy had been in a long term relationship that had recently ended. Billy seemed excited and his arms were covered in scratches. He told Sabrina he had been mushroom picking, in the dark, on the hillside across from Wild Rose Lane. At a later date, Sabrina said Billy admitted he had been secretly watching Sabrina and LeAnna. Billy felt LeAnna was the cause of his and Sabrina’s ended relationship.
On a previous day, a conversation between LeAnna and Billy on Main Street in Elk City had become heated. Billy was upset and angered that this had occurred and been witnessed by local residents. Billy later told investigators words to the effect of “you don’t do that to someone in a small town.” Sabrina and Billy had been paid to help LeAnna clean up the Wild Rose Lane property. LeAnna had caught Billy stealing items and this created some of the conflict.
On September 15, LeAnna failed to show up for her meeting with Sabrina. Sabrina drove to the Wild Rose Lane property and found broken tinted glass in the driveway and LeAnna’s car was gone. She contacted LeAnna’s brother about her concerns and after a few days with no contact, LeAnna was reported as a missing person to law enforcement. A deputy responded and also noted and photographed the broken glass in the driveway.
On September 19, a hunter found LeAnna’s car over an embankment about 3 miles from the Wild Rose Lane property and ICSO was notified. LeAnna’s body was found in the back of the vehicle.
•
Investigators believed LeAnna was killed while sleeping in her car at the property on Wild Rose Lane. The rear seat of the SUV was folded down and converted to a sleeping area with blankets and mats. To investigators, it appeared the assailant broke out the driver’s side rear window of her car and attacked her from that doorway. Leanna was severely beaten with bruising on her hands, arms, shoulders, face and head. Her nose was broken and she had a major skull fracture. LeAnna had also been strangled, as well as shot three times with a .22 caliber weapon. Any of the three injuries (beating, strangulation, gunshot wounds) were significant enough to have singly caused her death.
Investigators noticed blood smears on paperwork in the closed glove compartment and front passenger door pocket. Investigators believed the killer searched through the door pockets and glove compartment searching or looking for something. One of those blood smears was swabbed for DNA analysis. On or around September 15, a significant scratch was seen on Billy’s right upper lip by Sabrina and later by investigators.
Billy was interviewed several times and denied killing LeAnna. Billy was scheduled for a polygraph examination and arrived, but the examiner canceled the examination before starting. Billy’s heart rate was elevated and erratic. Investigators questioned Billy about possibly using methamphetamine before coming to the examination and Billy denied drug use. Billy consistently told investigators that he did not use any drugs other than occasional marijuana. Billy agreed to see a doctor regarding his heart abnormalities and meet investigators the following week to reschedule the polygraph examination.
Following the polygraph, Billy met with Sabrina. Sabrina made it clear their relationship was over. At some point, Sabrina told Billy words to the effect of, “I’m having a hard time believing someone I shared my bed with for 13 years is capable of killing someone.” Billy began crying and walked away without a denial.
Investigators were also told by Sabrina and other citizens of Elk City that following LeAnna’s murder, Billy no longer had a duffle bag on the front of his ATV. Investigators were told that Billy “always” had the duffle bag, which contained extra clothes, survival items, etc., as well as a short metal-handled Estwing axe.
On October 8, deputies were called to Elk City for the suicide of Billy. Billy consistently told investigators he was prohibited from gun ownership and only had a few pellet guns. Friends and acquaintances, however, told investigators Billy had been seen in Elk City with a rifle and a .22 handgun. Billy killed his two dogs, shot a propane tank in the upstairs area of his home (which failed to explode or ignite), then shot himself in the head with a .44 Ruger carbine rifle. In the area of Billy’s body, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia.
After Billy’s death, three empty .22 cartridges were found on a table which Sabrina described as the table Billy customarily emptied his pockets onto. No other empty .22 cartridges were found in Billy’s home or vehicles.
On November 25, 2020, investigators received the DNA report from the ISP forensic lab. A mixture of DNA was found in the blood smear on the front passenger door pocket. The mixture of DNA was LeAnna and Billy’s. At the autopsy, LeAnna’s right fingernails were clipped. Those clippings were analyzed for DNA and another mixture of two DNA sources was found, LeAnna and Billy’s.
At this point, investigators believe probable cause exists that Billy Jack Jones killed LeAnna Maree Bailey and if he were living, investigators would be arresting him for the crime.
The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office again extends condolences to the family of LeAnna Bailey. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, the citizens of Elk City, the Idaho State Police Investigators, the Idaho State Police Forensic Services, Kootenai County K-9 Handler Keith Hutcheson, the U.S. Forest Service, and Prove It Polygraph’s Vince Frazier for their assistance with this case.
Although investigators consider this a senseless tragedy, LeAnna’s fortitude and fight with her killer provided critical evidence in identifying her assailant. LeAnna truly had the last word.
