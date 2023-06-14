Many hands assisted in the rescue of a Montana man last week who was trapped in his partially submerged vehicle in the Lochsa River.
Clifford Parver, 91, of Whitefish, was taken by Kooskia Ambulance to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The single vehicle accident was reported last Thursday, June 8, at approximately 1:48 p.m. on U.S. Highway 12, about 68 miles upriver from Kooskia, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Kooskia Ambulance, as well as Lowell QRU were dispatched, and Idaho County Dispatch requested Three Rivers Rafting respond.
Parver was stuck in his vehicle about 50 feet from the bank. Approximately 15-20 people who had been passing by stopped to help before law enforcement or EMS could arrive.
According to ICSO, deputies were unable to get the names of all involved, but two they were able to identify were Keegan Francher and JT Sohr.
Sohr, a firefighter for the U. S. Forest Service, had recently finished swift water rescue training. He used his personal rafting equipment to assist the driver and only occupant of the vehicle out of the vehicle. In the process, JT lost about $250 worth of equipment down the river.
In an ICSO statement: “It’s moments like these that remind us that we live in a wonderful area full of kind and courageous people who are willing to help their fellow man. We are truly thankful for the help of JT, Keegan, and all others.”
