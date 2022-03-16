Heading into the May 17 primary, candidate for lieutenant governor, Terri Pickens Manweiler, puts emphasis on key issues of concern for Idahoans — including education, property tax relief and infrastructure — and for a shift to new leadership that will listen to and act on these.
“When I hear Idahoans complain, I question them on, ‘How’s that working for you?’” she said, in repeated straight-line Republican party voting, but the results remain the same. “Maybe now is the time to send them a message: Enough is enough. It’s time to listen to what people actually want, and there’s an opportunity now for different leadership to come in, that we don’t need to be a far-right state. We can be purple and still function and still get real help to real families.”
Manweiler spoke on her campaign during a Feb. 22 stop through Idaho County. She will be running in the Democrat primary. She is a fourth-generation Idahoan, born and raised in Pocatello. Manweiler graduated from the University of Southern California and University of Idaho Law School and became the founding partner in Pickens Law, P.A in 2008, where she is still practicing today. She and her husband, Mark, and their two children, live in Boise.
This is her first run for any public office, she said, motivated by the negative actions of the present lt. governor, Janice McGeachin.
“It’s because of the shenanigans and antics she’s put the state through in the past three and a half years,” she said. “It really puts the emphasis on how far away from statesmanship we’ve gotten in Idaho, how far from bipartisanship we’re from, even for Republicans in their own party. It’s time someone stood up and joined the race to direct the dialogue back to the issues people really want to talk about.”
Education is one such issue.
“It’s an embarrassment, with having kids in Idaho public education, that we’re dead last for funding in the country,” Manweiler said, a concern that is shared with many people she talks with.
Two issues intersect here: Education and property tax. One is her criticism on the legislature addressing property tax relief by shifting the burden to increase the sales tax 2 percent, “... shifting one bad policy to another bad policy,” that impacts families through higher costs, on top of those imposed by inflation. Legislators could solve the property tax problem by properly funding public education.
“There’s a direct correlation to how much you pay in property taxes to how much you have to pay in levies,” she said. “If people didn’t have to pay levies then their property taxes wouldn’t go up, and they shouldn’t have to have levies because there’s a constitutional requirement that education be funded by the government.... They keep pushing it off, saying the levy process is good enough, but it isn’t. We have a $1.6 billion surplus. The money is there. Fund the schools and take the burden off local taxpayers when there is a constitutional requirement that says you have to do that.”
Public lands are an issue for Manweiler, who wants to protect present and future uses for these that Idahoans — including herself and her family — have enjoyed for generations.
“Idaho is 62% public lands, and I don’t understand the present leadership wanting to start the process in privatizing those; not on my watch,” she said. The Republican leadership is not listening to its middle-of-the-road constituency in wanting assurance those lands will be protected for hunting, fishing and other recreation. She is critical of House Speaker Scott Bedke, her likely opponent in the general election, who she said is the forefront in this push.
“To have someone who is so dismissive of public lands, trying to get the second seat at the table, is troubling,” she said.
State infrastructure is another concern for Manweiler, in the needs for roads and bridges, but as well in broadband access.
“We have a huge surplus in Idaho, yet we don’t invest in our infrastructure in rural Idaho,” she said. COVID put the emphasis on how far behind the state is, notably in rural areas, for broadband access that negatively impacts students.
“We have funds to do it, but we don’t have a legislature committed to keeping up with the times,” Manweiler said.
For lt. governor, Idahoans should be looking for candidate with courage, integrity and trustworthiness. Manweiler was critical of Republicans in the lt. governor race, notably Dist. 7A Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who “is frankly unfit for office,” and Bedke who has run unopposed for a decade and “has not put any effort in to find out what Idahoans want and need, and like the rest of the leadership, is not paying attention to what their constituents are wanting them to do.”
“There’s really only one choice on the ballot, and that’s me. I am the better choice,” she said.
