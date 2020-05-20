GRANGEVILLE – March was basically a break-even month,” Syringa CFO, Betty Watson, said at the April 28 Syringa board of trustees meeting.
Watson reported April volumes were, thus far at the time of the meeting, down 50 to 60 percent, as well.
The downswing in hospital business, CEO Abner King explained, is due to the COVID-19 process, procedures and panic. Most procedures were canceled, and most patients were not seeing their care providers for non-COVID issues, such as diabetic or other chronic diseases management, or for wellness exams and routine appointments such as vaccinations.
“I’m extremely thankful for our medical staff, most of whom have taken pay cuts,” King said, adding Syringa has a cohesive, caring team of providers.
Watson said Syringa has received a $2.5 million Medicare loan, a $430,000 stimulus grant, and has applied for Small Business Administration (SBA) paycheck protection funds of $1.8 million.
“On the SBA, that doesn’t mean we will get that amount, but that’s what we’ve applied for,” Watson said, which is about eight weeks of payroll.
Watson also reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections for the previous month were $64,333, or 3.3 percent of gross charges. The Kootenai Health Management Agreement fees were $3,418.
In other news, CNO, Alex Frei, reported the pandemic has taught his department many lessons on working together, planning for the unknown, and changing the way they care for the community.
“I cannot express enough how well the Syringa leadership team and all of Syringa’s employees have pulled together to make it all work,” Frei said.
Director of clinic operations, Michelle Schaeffer, said the Health Information Technology (HIT) department has been helpful in setting up tele-health options, remote access for employees and more to promote healthy distancing and continuum of healthcare.
“Providers and therapists, as well as other clinic and therapy staff, have volunteered to reduce hours,” she said. “Staff is willingly accepting duties that are bit typical of their current job description.”
Foundation director and thrift store manager, Kristi Brooks, noted the thrift store may stay closed longer than the Idaho stay-at-home order dictates.
“This will depend on how the volunteers feel about getting out and coming into the store again, given many of them are of a more vulnerable age,” Brooks reported.
Meanwhile, the store parking lot was graded, potholes fixed, and gravel added. The inside of the store is also being thoroughly clean and sanitized, Brooks said.
She added, due to the virus concerns, the Hospice Just for the Hill of It bike challenge and the foundation Blue Jean Ball, both set for June, have been canceled for 2020.
