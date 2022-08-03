GRANGEVILLE — Injuries and emotional trauma coming in Syringa Hospital’s front door last week was just theater to set the stage for staff to practice operations in the midst of a mass casualty event.

Eleven people served in patient roles for last Wednesday’s July 27, simulation, organized by Tegria, a healthcare technology and services firm out of Seattle. The scenario involved was a three-vehicle accident with a pregnant woman in labor, a van full of rafters and a farmer with a load of chemicals in the back of his truck. Actors in this scenario were prepped ahead of the day’s 8 a.m. start with backstories, data cards listing injuries and health situations for hospital staff to use in evaluations for care, as well as moulage applications — the fake blood and appliances replicating injured flesh.

