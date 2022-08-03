GRANGEVILLE — Injuries and emotional trauma coming in Syringa Hospital’s front door last week was just theater to set the stage for staff to practice operations in the midst of a mass casualty event.
Eleven people served in patient roles for last Wednesday’s July 27, simulation, organized by Tegria, a healthcare technology and services firm out of Seattle. The scenario involved was a three-vehicle accident with a pregnant woman in labor, a van full of rafters and a farmer with a load of chemicals in the back of his truck. Actors in this scenario were prepped ahead of the day’s 8 a.m. start with backstories, data cards listing injuries and health situations for hospital staff to use in evaluations for care, as well as moulage applications — the fake blood and appliances replicating injured flesh.
Exercise patients began coming in Syringa’s front entrance around 8 a.m. that morning, in staggered deliveries simulating multiple ambulance runs by EMTs who — while not directly part of this training — used the setup to benefit their skill sets in handling such an incident.
While in the past, such exercises have involved multiple agencies — including fire, EMS and law enforcement — at this time it was solely for the hospital to test its emergency operations plan in the event of such a mass casualty event.
“There’s always room for improvement on everything,” said Emily Townsend, Syringa Hospital community relations. “You don’t know how you’ll react until you are doing it. This is just a test to see how things go, how things can improve, and what went well.”
In the post-action review, Tegria gave Syringa staff a positive review on the cooperation and process observed.
“Despite our best efforts to stress the system, the caregivers at Syringa Hospital worked together as a coordinated team to maintain patient flow and problem-solve resource issues seamlessly,” stated Michelle Walters, operations manager, Clinical Transformation, Tegria. “We commend the Syringa Hospital team’s efforts in planning and implementing a large-scale mass casualty exercise that will help ensure that they can deliver the best care possible for the people in their community.”
