Voters were in short supply for last week’s elections with only 16% casting ballots in Tuesday’s decisions.
According to official results from the Idaho County Election’s Office, 1,487 ballots were cast out of 9,344 registered voters. Of the total turnout, 26 were those who registered and voted at the polls on May 16.
Results were canvassed by the Idaho County Commissioners at their May 22 meeting.
Three taxing districts held levy decisions last week, with all requests being approved by the voters.
With four votes to spare, the Grangeville Rural Fire District permanent override tax levy of $49,334 was approved, 167 yes and 69 no. A two-thirds majority was required for passage for the temporary levy, which was voted in by district members in 2021. Voter turnout for the district was 17% (244 of 1,428 registered).
Cottonwood Joint School District 242 passed its $200,000 supplemental levy, 259 yes to 87 no. Voter turnout was 24% (350 of 1,460 registered).
Salmon River Joint School District 243 passed its $495,000 supplemental levy, 253 yes and 163 no. Voter turnout was 42% (416 of 984 registered).
A new face will serve on the Syringa Hospital Board of Directors with the election of Joel Cleary, who received 568 votes. Three six-year-term positions were open this year, with incumbents Leta Strauss with 544 votes and Jerry Zumalt with 724 votes re-elected. Losing her position to Cleary was current board member Shireene Hale who received 529 votes.
Voter turnout was 14% (1,122 of 7,828 registered). Twenty people registered and voted at the polls, and 247 absentee votes were cast.
In the Cottonwood Highway District, incumbent commissioner Douglas T. Johnson was re-elected with 142 votes, versus Joel Wasem with 34 votes. Voter turnout was 23% (186 of 806 registered).
In the Fenn Highway District, incumbent commissioner Pat Meyer narrowly won out against challenger Chris Brannon, 19 to 14 votes. Voter turnout was 27% (35 of 129 registered).
The May 16 election saw a total 273 absentee votes cast in Idaho County. Voter turnout was lowest in Kooskia (2%; 19 of 1,262), Stites (3%, 11 of 323), in Clearwater and Grangeville 2 (each at 5%), 6% in Harpster, and 7% in Elk City and Grangeville 1.
Largest voter turnout was mostly in the five mail-out ballot precincts: Big Butte (52%), Joseph (43%), Lowell (31%) and Slate Creek 1 (37%) and 2 (27%) precincts. The Riggins precinct saw a 38% turnout (194 of 507), and Pollock saw 31% (144 of 462).
