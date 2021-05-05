The Nez Perce National Historical Park is recruiting up to two individuals for its Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program. The eight-week program runs June 13 through Aug. 7. Enrollees work 40 hours per week at $9.25 per hour. Applications must be submitted by Friday, May 21.
The Youth Conservation Corps is a federal program employing youth ages 15 to 18 in conservation work on public lands. Participants develop a better understanding and appreciation of natural and cultural resources, park maintenance needs, and park interpretation during their participation in the program.
For information and an application: Nez Perce National Historical Park, 208-843-7057, daniel_berkner@nps.gov, or write to Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Lapwai, ID 83540. YCC applicants must be at least 15 years of age by June 7, but not turn 19 until after Aug. 6.
