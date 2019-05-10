Forest Service Road 650, located on the Moose Creek Ranger District of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, will be closed beginning Monday, May 20, for public safety while crews repair road damage.
The closure will begin at the National Forest boundary at the gate adjacent to Idaho Department of Lands property east of Clearwater and will continue southeast to the road’s junction with South Fork Clear Creek Trail 130. Detours are possible by taking other roads or trails in the area, including FSR 650D, FSR 650D1, and Trail 130. The closure will remain in effect until road repairs are completed.
Forest Service Road 650 was damaged in 2016 when spring flooding caused a landslide over the road. Original plans by the Forest Service to repair the road were delayed when a subsequent rain–on–snow event doubled the size of the landslide, requiring the agency to re–evaluate its repair plans. Once the designs were completed, the project was included in the forest’s Lunch Thin Stewardship timber sale contract.
According to the Forest Service, stewardship contracts allow the agency to utilize the value of timber being harvested while also accomplishing other work across the forest, including vegetation and watershed restoration. Using the Lunch Thin Stewardship contract to repair Forest Service Road 650 allowed the forest to efficiently contract and finance this project.
This and other forest closure orders can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/nezperceclearwater/alerts-notices. For information: Moose Creek Ranger District, 208-926-4258.
