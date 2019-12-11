GRANGEVILLE – “We want the community to know how much we appreciate everyone stepping up to fund MOSS this year,” Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher Karen Wisdom said.
MOSS – McCall Outdoor Science School – was held in November. Fifth grade students traveled to McCall for the three-day hands-on science school. Along with students, 13 chaperones, including teachers, attended.
MOSS was formerly subsidized by funds from the Idaho County Commission. However, these funds are no longer available.
Idaho County Commissioner Mark Frei explained the Board of Idaho County Commissioners has supported attendance of area fifth and sixth graders at MOSS for many years.
“This has been funded through the use of ‘old’ Title III monies that had specific criteria for use, but no expiration date,” he explained. “The commission felt that this was an appropriate use of the funds, particularly with the additional yearly allocations the county received through the ‘new’ Secure Rural Schools Act, which are designated for search and rescue, schools, roads, and fire mitigation.”
“While it seems that we face the loss of SRS funding frequently, in the past, these funds have always come through. This funding source is unstable at best. We have concluded that what remains in our ‘old’ Title III fund may be needed to address other priority needs that exist that are critical to the infrastructure of Idaho County, such as roads and search and rescue,” Frei went on. “We recognize that MOSS has provided an exceptional opportunity for students in area schools, but feel that the request for funding must be discontinued.”
The total cost of MOSS, including bussing, for GEMS, was about $16,000.
“When we found this out, we had parents who went to work right away to help raise the money for this experience,” Wisdom explained.
The kids also raised money through “penny wars” at the school.
“The junior high kids were a big help in this – they all had fond memories of what a great time MOSS was and wanted the younger kids to be able to experience it, too,” Wisdom explained.
She explained all the school disciplines are used together – from reading and writing to science and math – at MOSS.
“And it’s an opportunity to be outside of the traditional classroom and for many kids that’s an opportunity to be successful in a different way,” she said.
“We, the teachers, want the community and everyone who donated to know how much we and all the kids appreciate their efforts,” she said.
My favorite things at MOSS were the activities,” said 11-year-old Mindy Mortimer, who is in Mrs. Vanderwall’s class.
She said it was fun to use teamwork in games, treasure hunt and research.
“The whole thing was very enjoyable,” she said, even though some people “got a little homesick because this was the first time many of the kids spent time away from home.”
“But it’s an awesome experience, and I hope everyone gets a chance to do it,” she said.
Curtis “George” Willis, 10, in Mrs. Bush’s class, said there were “so many fun things, I just don’t know which was my favorite.”
He admitted he got a “tiny bit homesick,” but “it was so fun, I wish it were a whole week!”
He also said the food was “excellent.”
“The cookies, of course, but also the oatmeal and cereal and everything,” he said. “And the S’mores were really good, too.”
He said he cannot wait for his younger siblings to have a chance to go to MOSS.
Keely MacGregor, 10, from Mrs. Wisdom’s class, said she appreciates the donations that made MOSS possible.
“It’s a lot of fun and I think everyone should have a chance to do it,” she said.
MacGregor said she really enjoys science, so the exploring and researching of the woods and lake were highlights for her.
“I like how the leaders let you experience things – if you didn’t like something you don’t have to keep doing it, but they encouraged everyone to try,” she said. “You get to see if you like something new or different.”
A fund has been set up to start saving for next year’s MOSS. Those interested, contact Connie Green at the GEMS office.
