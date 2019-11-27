GRANGEVILLE – “The mission of the radiology department is to provide quality services 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Syringa Hospital Radiology Department Manager Matt McPherson.
McPherson presented an educational session to the board of trustees Oct. 22.
The department offers ultrasounds Monday through Friday; MRIs and Dexa (bone density scans) one day a week; mammography services one day per month; and X-rays and CTS as needed, 24-7.
X-ray
McPherson said Syringa averages 281 exams per month. In 2018, 3,374 exams were completed, an increase of 3.1 percent from 2017.
Equipment includes a GE X-ray room, Agfa CR imaging plates and a Care Stream Revolution Portable X-Ray machine.
“We are very appreciative of the ability to have the portable X-ray equipment,” McPherson said. “Picture quality is very good, and the docs love it.”
He said goals in X-ray include moving to DR X-ray room equipment.
“This is digital – to maintain the quality of the image with less radiation,” he explained.
CT
The average number of exams per month is 145. In 2018, 1,740 exams were administered, a 5.1 increase from 2017.
Equipment includes a Toshiba 128 slice CT scanner and a Bayer Medrad contrast power injector.
“This provides up-to-date CT scans with great detail,” he said. Every protocol matches current practices.
Ultrasound
An average 57.6 exams per month are given, with 691 in 2018; a 28 percent increase from 2017.
Equipment includes a Toshiba ultrasound with exams now offered Monday through Friday.
“A goal is to add echo [heart ultrasounds] to the ultrasound options, with plans to send our technician, Kathleen, to Hearts Clinic Northwest in Coeur d’Alene for a refresher course,” McPherson said, adding Kathleen previously completed echos in her previous employment prior to Syringa.
MRI
An average of 34.9 exams are completed per month, with 419 in 2018, a 30.1 percent increase from 2017.
The mobile MRI is available each Wednesday.
Dexa and Mammography
Dexa exams number about 9.6 per month with 115 exams in 2018, a 21 percent increase from 2017. Dexa bone density exams are provided in the former VA Clinic building one day per week.
Mammography is provided at Syringa once a month through St. Joe’s mobile unit (except during December, January and February). Scheduling is completed through St. Joe’s Breast Imaging Center.
Radiology reports are read by certified technologists at Phoenix Radiology out of Lewiston. Night reads (6 p.m. to 7 a.m.) go to Direct Radiology; however, they are looked at again by Phoenix is the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.