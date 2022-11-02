CV fall concert 2022 photo
Free Press / Hannah Hale

KOOSKIA — Music with meaning: Last Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Clearwater Valley High School Band and Choir performed to an audience of parents, siblings, and teachers during their fall concert.

High school choir started the concert with two classic songs, “We are Family” and “Hallelujah,” with the latter including soloists Jerod Murray and Cassidy Thibert. Next, the band entered, with songs such as “Gap Creek” and a jazz-filled “The Pink Panther.” Finally, the choir entered one last time, with “Prayer of the Children” and “Route 66.”

