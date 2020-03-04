COTTONWOOD -- A total 27 first- and second-year WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) students from University of Idaho in Moscow participated in a wilderness medicine court at Cottonwood last weekend.
The three-day event -- Feb. 28-29, March 1 – instructed students in the particular circumstances (such as reduced access to services) involving patient treatment in rural settings, and included a hands-on mass casualty scenario. This year’s simulated event was an avalanche that took out a snowmobiling group, and students had to assess patients, provide stabilization and treatment, and transport them to an awaiting Life Flight helicopter. Also participating were 10 physicians from Idaho WWAMI and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics in Cottonwood.
Dr. Andrew Schweitzer, a family medicine physician in Cottonwood, organized this event in 2011 when he was a first-year medical student in the University of Idaho/Washington State University WWAMI program. He continues to organize this event with Idaho WWAMI medical students at the University of Idaho.
This is the third consecutive time the exercise has been held since 2018.
