GRANGEVILLE — “Syringa’s medical staff is really pleased at the success of the surgery program so far,” chief medical officer Dr. Matthews said at the March 22 board meeting.
“A big kudos to the nursing staff … to the whole team,” he said.
Surgeon Dr. Barry Smith started providing surgeries at Syringa Feb. 1.
Chief nursing officer Margretta Fortin reported 15 surgeries had been completed this far, most by Dr. Smith, but some also by Dr. Told. She added Smith would like Syringa to be able to place percutaneous peripheral central catheters (PICC) lines, offer patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) for pain, and total parenteral nutrition (TNP) for his surgical patients. These are all in the works, with hopes for them being in place by July.
Matthews added they would continue to push forward for extra training, as needed.
In other hospital news:
∙“We have been steady with our inpatient census this past 30 days. We have had a few COVID patients, but most of our census has been related to other medical conditions,” chief nursing officer Fortin said. “Staffing remains a challenge. We continue to recruit, but have not had much luck.”
Fortin said they had finalized their VBAC (vaginal birth after cesarean) line. Kootenai came down for training and education, “which was great,” she said.
“We have all the necessary equipment and policies in place, nurses have been trained, and we will take our first case in May,” she said. “Terri Ellis, our OB coordinator, did a fabulous job getting this all done!”
∙Director of clinic operations Michelle Schaeffer reported the wound care therapists are going to pursue additional training in colostomy healing to assist post-surgical recovery.
“Additionally, we are in discussions with Chris Roach from St. Mary’s Health Therapy Services on an agreement for occupational therapy coverage for swing-bed patients if the need were to arise,” Schaeffer said.
She said the clinic’s overall patient rating for “likelihood of recommending practice” has improved steadily during the past three months.
“It has increased almost 2 percentage points since the beginning of this fiscal year,” she said.
She said Beth Patten, RN, CDCES, is applying for the clinic to be awarded to the American Diabetes Education Recognition Program.
“The benefit would be to expand services to our patients that would be reimbursable from payers,” Schaeffer explained.
∙Chief financial officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collection were $57,119, or 2.7% of gross charges.
∙CEO Abner King reported Governor Little has announced that Idaho will end the state’s public health emergency April 15, adding Syringa’s COVID testing volumes have declined to last July’s levels.
He reported on recruitment, as well, saying two potential candidates would not be pursued and one with a second-year resident, Dr. James Petersen, who would be available in the summer of 2023, would be.
“We are working to schedule a clinical rotation here at Syringa,” he said.
∙Dr. Matthews added that care provider Julie Hammatt will be leaving, so a doctor or PA is sought to replace her, as well as at least one additional person to assist with patient load.
