GRANGEVILLE –Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) received a five- star rating for patient experience by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
“Syringa Hospital & Clinics has always been dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of this community,” said Abner King, SHC CEO. “This national recognition reflects the hard work and exceptional care from everyone on the Syringa team and demonstrates the commitment to our mission of providing the quality healthcare experience our patients deserve.”
SHC is one of 266 hospitals in the nation to receive five stars for survey scores collected throughout 2019, and one of six Idaho hospitals to receive this distinction.
Star ratings are assigned nationally to hospitals based on the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores. The HCAHPS survey is sent randomly to patients after they have received care at a hospital that asks questions about the patient’s experience during care. The survey questions are broken into categories that include communication, hospital environment, and hospital rating.
