COTTONWOOD -- A free Medicare workshop, for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility, will be held in Cottonwood on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Cottonwood Senior Center, 500 King Street.
Everyone, including caregivers, interested in learning how Medicare works is encouraged to attend. Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment timeframes for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, and how the different parts of Medicare work together. Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the workshops and will be onsite to help answer your questions. St. Mary's Community Health Workers will also be on-hand offering free health screenings for anyone interested.
For questions contact Kim Johnson at 208-962-2100.
