GRANGEVILLE – With the majority of public comment received so far as in favor, the Grangeville Highway District is moving forward on its project to develop a multi-use path west of Grangeville.
To that end, the district has set up an evening public meeting on Thursday, June 6, at Super 8 in Grangeville. The public meeting starts at 7 p.m.
“At this time, we’re doing additional public scoping,” said Daryl Mullinix, project lead, “and it really helps to have input.”
At the June 6 meeting, the district is seeking the public’s ideas on work that will complement the proposed walk/bike path, such as other routes within the highway district that could be designated and signed for such multi-use, or additional recreational offerings that could be developed within the initial project.
The district’s public push on the multi-use path began earlier this spring for a proposed 1.8-mile loop, from Grangeville High School, along Fish Hatchery Road and east along U.S. Highway 95. To help fund the estimated $500,000 project, the district will be pursuing federal grant funding that is designated specifically for such community trails or paths projects.
HM&H Engineers of Meridian has been chosen for project development.
“This is 100 percent about safety,” Mullinix said, for biking and pedestrian traffic. The district’s roadways are, in many cases, narrow or with minimal right of way, that can be a danger for such use, “and with the increases in traffic that we’re seeing, there’s going to be more and more problems.”
As a result of its initial public scoping, the district found a majority in favor of the proposed path. Mullinix said more than 100 people either submitted comment letters or signed group petitions supporting the project to move forward; approximately eight commented they would want to see an alternate route considered, and four people stated they were in opposition.
The June 6 meeting will be held in the evening to accommodate those who could not attend a morning meeting, according to Mullinix. The first public comment meeting was held March 28, attended by approximately 30 people who asked questions about the proposed location, and commented issues related to its value to the community, potentials for problems, and its impacts to adjacent property owners.
Comments from this public scoping session have led to changes in the proposed project. According to Mullinix, one of these is in response to comments from the Grangeville City Council, which has the district keeping the path outside of the municipal limits.
“The plan is it would always be 100 percent within district management,” he clarified. The district will continue to be in conversation with the city on the project, and is hoping to enter into a cooperative agreement that provides benefits for both entities.
For project or meeting information, contact Mullinix: 208-983-2408.
