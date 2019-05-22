Cemetery service, social hour set for Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE -- The public is invited to the annual Memorial Day program, presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Crea DeHaven Post 3520 and American Legion Post 37, at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville.
The presentation includes a memorial service, laying of wreaths and keynote speech by Paul Turpin, retired US Army Master Sergeant. A military rifle salute by the Camas Prairie Veterans Honor Guard and taps will conclude the program. Feel free to bring a lawn chair as no seating will be provided at the cemetery.
In case of inclement weather, the event will take place at the Grangeville Armory.
A social hour with refreshments follows at 10 a.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 East Main in Grangeville. Camas Prairie Quilts of Valor will be presenting hand-crafted quilts to local veterans as part of the social hour program.
Contact the Idaho County Veterans Outreach at 208-983-9387 for information.
White Bird to dedicate new Veterans Memorial Park
WHITE BIRD -- The American Legion Post 152 will be conducting its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the White Bird Cemetery on Monday, May 27, at 11:11 a.m.
The American Legion Post 152 will be doing the honors in dedicating the Veterans Memorial Park in White Bird at 12 noon, also on May 27.
Keynote speaker will be Marv Hagedorn, Director of the Idaho Division of Veteran Services. Other prominent dignitaries include Idaho Representative 7A-Priscilla Giddings, Idaho County Commissioner-Denis Duman, and Idaho Department of The American Legion-Commander Charles T. Abrahamson.
The ceremony will include the flag changing, rifle salute, park dedication and a Quilts of Valor/Honor ceremony for 11 veterans.
Honor guard to be at Greencreek Cemetery May 27
GREENCREEK -- The local VFW honor guard will conduct memorial ceremonies at the Greencreek Cemetery at 10 a.m., Monday, May 27. Arrive at the Greencreek Cemetery by 9:30 a.m.
Cottonwood cemeteries to see VFW honor guard Memorial Day
COTTONWOOD -- The local VFW and honor guard will be at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, followed by services at the Cottonwood Community Cemetery. Cottonwood VFW Post Commander Dave Frei invites all veterans to join the honor guard detail to show respect, gratitude, and remembrance of our fallen heroes. The service includes the presentation of the colors, three-volley rifle salute, laying a memorial wreath, reading the names of the deceased veterans, playing Taps, and a recitation of “In Flanders Fields.”
Riggins ceremony set for 11 a.m.
RIGGINS -- Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Riggins Cemetery Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m., with the Salmon River American Legion in charge. Following that service, they will drive to John Day Cemetery for another ceremony. The White Bird American Legion will hold its Memorial Day Ceremony at the White Bird Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.