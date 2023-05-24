American flag photo standing
Idaho County Free Press file photo by David Rauzi

Local communities are holding services in honor and remembrance on Memorial Day. Here are upcoming services and where and when they will be held:

Cottonwood: Memorial Day services will be at Greencreek Cemetery at 10 a.m., at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m. and following the Catholic Cemetery, walk across the road for services at the Cottonwood Community Cemetery.

