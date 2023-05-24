Local communities are holding services in honor and remembrance on Memorial Day. Here are upcoming services and where and when they will be held:
Cottonwood: Memorial Day services will be at Greencreek Cemetery at 10 a.m., at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery at 11 a.m. and following the Catholic Cemetery, walk across the road for services at the Cottonwood Community Cemetery.
Elk City: The Wilderness VFW Post 8311 will present the colors and dedicate a wreath in memory of veterans at a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the bridge over Elk Creek, by the laundromat. Sew Help Me Quilters will present a Quilt of Valor to an active service member, who was raised in Elk City, during the ceremony.
Grangeville: The American Legion Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520 will be presenting a Memorial Day tribute to the memory of fallen service members at 9 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery in Grangeville on Monday, May 29. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Idaho County Veterans Center.
Veterans and patriots are invited to a lunch of grilled hamburgers with sides at 1 p.m. at the Idaho County Veterans Center, with a presentation of Quilts of Valor at 2 p.m. The public is welcome at both ceremonies. For information, call Jinny at 208-983-1033.
Kamiah and Kooskia: Six Memorial Day services are planned for Monday, May 29, in Kooskia and Kamiah. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5407 and the American Legion Post 75 will be placing flags in local cemeteries. All are welcome to join. The services for May 29 are as follows:
9 a.m. at the Kamiah Cemetery; 9:30 a.m. at the Kamiah Bridge; 10 a.m. at the Kooskia Bridge; 10:30 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Kooskia; 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Cemetery, Highway 12; and 11:30 a.m. at the No Kid Lane Cemetery, Kamiah.
Riggins: The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Riggins Cemetery Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Chapman will give the invocation, Jay Gonsalve will be the guest speaker. Jeannie Fitch will read the roll call of names of the Salmon River veterans buried in this cemetery. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Bring a chair if you wish to be seated during the ceremony. There will be a short ceremony at John Day Cemetery following this.
White Bird: The American Legion Post 152 will honor and remember fallen heroes on Monday, May 29, by reading their names at the White Bird Cemetery at 11:11 a.m. This will be followed by Quilts of Valor presentations, by the Pinehurst Quilters, at the White Bird Veterans Park at noon.
Pie in the Park will follow the quilt presentations, with pies available as a whole or by the slice, by donation. All proceeds will be donated to the Pinehurst Quilters so they may continue making Quilts of Valor for veterans.
