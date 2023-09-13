ELK CITY — Elk City resident Jon Menough is running for zone 2 trustee of Mt. View School School 244 in the Nov. 7 election.

Dr. Menough, Ph.D. P.E., has degrees in chemistry, environmental chemistry and civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in three states, including Idaho. He currently works as a senior environmental engineer for the Indian Health Service (IHS), providing services in water treatment and sanitation needs for native communities in Idaho and Washington. For the last 27 years he has worked with smaller communities in Idaho, Alaska, Utah, Nebraska and Washington. Before becoming a professionale engineer, he designed and sold rubber products for a wide range of applications including several missile systems. Menough and his wife still own a small rubber product manufacturing facility that makes specialty parts for small aircraft.

