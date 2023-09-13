ELK CITY — Elk City resident Jon Menough is running for zone 2 trustee of Mt. View School School 244 in the Nov. 7 election.
Dr. Menough, Ph.D. P.E., has degrees in chemistry, environmental chemistry and civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in three states, including Idaho. He currently works as a senior environmental engineer for the Indian Health Service (IHS), providing services in water treatment and sanitation needs for native communities in Idaho and Washington. For the last 27 years he has worked with smaller communities in Idaho, Alaska, Utah, Nebraska and Washington. Before becoming a professionale engineer, he designed and sold rubber products for a wide range of applications including several missile systems. Menough and his wife still own a small rubber product manufacturing facility that makes specialty parts for small aircraft.
According to a prepared release, Menough believes that, “while students and the education they get growing up is important, in our position as trustees, we are ultimately responsible to the parents of those children as well as the voters in our districts. While working to provide the students with the best education possible, we must ensure that everyone in our various districts knows what is happening, what is being required of us by the state, and how we are working to address the needs of the system.”
He continued, “While preparation for students to attend college is important, college is not everything. Too many students burden themselves with significant debt chasing a dream that, as soon as they begin actually working in that field, discover it to not be what they expected.”
While he has left Idaho County for work on two occasions, his home has been in Elk City since 2004. He and his wife of 56 years, Patricia, have five children and seven grandchildren. He and his family have lived all over the country, having had their children in school systems in Ohio, California, Washington and Alaska.
Menough is the president of the Elk City Area Alliance and has served with the Elk City Volunteer Fire Department since 2016. Until accepting his position with IHS, he served on the Idaho County Republican Central Committee for seven of the last 11 years. During that period, he served as the chairman, vice-chairman and state committeeman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.