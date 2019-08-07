Menoughs to serve as Elk City Days grand marshals

Elk City Days events set for this weekend

ELK CITY – With the theme of “Heroes of the West,” Elk City’s annual celebration, Elk City Days, is set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 9 and 10.

Friday begins with the kiddies parade at 5 p.m. Meet in the post office parking lot at 4:30 p.m. A baseball game will follow at 6 p.m. in the Elk City School ball field and will feature Forest Service employees versus the townspeople.

Saturday starts with breakfast at the VFW Post Auxiliary from 7 to 10:30 a.m., followed by the Ping Pong ball drop at the airport at 9 a.m.

The grand parade will be held at 11 a.m. Meet at 10:30 a.m. at the post office parking lot. The logging show competition is set for 1 p.m., across from the VFW post ($5 entry fee). This will include the rolling pin toss, wood splitting, choker setting, and crosscut and power saw events.

The kids’ sawdust dig will be held in the VFW parking lot from 1 to 6 p.m. Raffle drawings will take place at 4:15 p.m.

A variety of additional events are on tap downtown. Watch for signs.