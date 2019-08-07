Menoughs to serve as Elk City Days grand marshals

ELK CITY – Jon and Patricia Menough have left their mark on the community of Elk City since they purchased property there in 2004. The Menoughs will be honored as this year’s Elk City Days grand marshals.
When asked what their favorite thing about their community is, they replied, “The friendliness of the people and knowing most people personally. They are ready to help you when you need help. It is not like a big city where you don't know your neighbors, and no one cares about you.”
Jon started as a rubber chemist, having graduated from Cleveland State University with a degree in chemistry. He worked for General Tire and various other rubber companies. In the early ’90s, when the Cold War ended and his work dried up, they moved to Alaska in 1992 and started their own rubber company. He went on to get his masters degree in chemistry, then completed an internship and got an appointment with a branch of DEQ called Village Safe Water.
“We were mandated by the federal government to put flush toilets and running water in all the villages in Alaska,” Jon said.
A friend Jon had made on a chat board was from Harpster and she took the couple to Elk City on a visit during Jon's schooling.
“We fell in love with the area, and when Jon couldn't get his position back in Alaska, he applied to the Elk City Water Board and they hired him to run their water and wastewater facilities,” Patricia said.
In 2007 when the lumber mill left Elk City and the water board wasn't sure they could pay Jon, he contacted his former department in Alaska and they hired him back. The couple returned to Alaska, keeping their home in Elk City with the idea they would return.
“The Lord had a hand in this,” the couple said. “When we got to Alaska, one of the villages that he had worked with prior to his leaving in 2002 contacted him and said they had some money left over from their project and did he want to use it for his PhD research project along with water from their village. Up to that point, we were not sure how we were going to finance a research project. Jon completed his PhD project, completed the required years to retire from the State of Alaska and we returned to Elk City in 2010.”
When Jon retired and they moved back to Elk City, he was subcontracting to various engineering firms in Anchorage to draw the plans for the water treatment projects. In 2017, he completed the last project in Alaska, then floated his resume out in the rest of the world looking for subcontracting projects.
The City of Grand Island, Neb., found his resume and came calling. They made him an offer "he couldn't refuse," they said, and they moved to Grand Island in December 2017. The city asked Jon for a four-to-five-year commitment.
“When he has completed that, we will be returning to Elk City, which has been our base since 2004,” Patricia said.
Patricia has worked as a secretary, in customer service and raising the couple’s five children. She has been involved in Boy Scouts and both she and Jon have completed their Wood Badge training and have served on various scout boards. While in Alaska, and after their kids were grown, she went back to school and worked on a degree in public relations and journalism.
“If you want to live in a place that has no law enforcement close by and no medical help close by, then Elk City is the place for you,” Patricia laughed. “When the slide happened, Sheriff Giddings remarked that the people in Elk City would be just fine being cut off from the rest of the world -- that they were a hardy bunch. That's us!”
Since being in Elk City, the couple has been involved with the Elk City Area Alliance and Pat has been involved with the VFW Auxiliary. They helped reorganize the volunteer fire department and Jon served as chairman and she as secretary/treasurer. They were also involved with the Idaho County Republican Committee.
The Menoughs have children and grandchildren who include: Daughter, Andy: she and her husband, Larry, have one daughter, Allena (13) and they live in Le Roy, Ill; and sons, Warren, who is working on his master degree in criminology at Emporia State University in Kansas. He and his wife, Jennifer, have two kids, Felix (12) and Cordelia (3); David and his wife, Jillian, live in Richmond, Texas, with their three sons, Joseph (9) Parley (7) and Alexander (5); Mike, who is single and living in Anchorage, Alaska; and Jacob and his wife, Mona, who live in Davis, Calif., and have one son, Cyrus (3).
The Menoughs said they both love genealogy and Jon has traced his Menough line back to France and another one (Taylor) in England both back to 1066. One of Patricia’s lines was here before there was an America and they fought in the Revolutionary War, she said. They also volunteer with Find-a-Grave. A person can go to their website and request a picture of a headstone from the cemetery where their ancestor is buried, and volunteers will go and take the picture and post it on the Find-a-Grave website.
She also deals in Young Living Essential Oils. She teaches a classes on proper oil usage. The couple has also taught Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University Class on budgeting and how to get to get out of debt.
