GRANGEVILLE — Involved for more than a decade in a health care trust for its public employees, the City of Grangeville through this has access to improved benefits to assist persons in mental health crises.
Amy Manning, executive director for the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority (III-A), reported the year’s end progress for the trust at the Feb. 22 Grangeville City Council meeting. Along with reports on increases in participation, and more than a half-million dollars in savings, Manning highlighted the successes of its Employee Assistance Program (EAP) in addressing members’ mental health issues, notably those involved in municipal emergency services.
Since launching its EAP a year ago, Feb. 1, through September 2021, Manning said they have received 98 calls from first responders and their family members, of which 12 were crisis calls that resulted in care plans to assist families in those situations. The number of in-patients during this eight-month period were significant, according to Manning.
“Fifteen members were put in in-patient treatment for mental health and/or substance abuse issues,” she said. “Out of that, four were employees, two were spouses, and nine were children,” with the youngest at age 9.
“There’s absolutely an epidemic of mental health struggles going on with young people across Idaho,” she continued, as well as nationwide, “and we are not immune from that.... The good news is we were prepared, and we have a program available to get these people and their families, with no delay, to get them into programs.”
EAP benefits are fairly common, and III-A offered this when it first started out, Manning explained, as almost one half of its members are first responders. Developing this EAP followed a period two and a half years ago when during a 12-month period they had three completed suicides within its first responder family of members.
It was determined the company providing services at the time could not deliver the assistance needed, “it was apparent we needed to create our own program,” she said. III-A hired Shift Wellness with Dr. Steven Odom, a psychologist who specializes in first responder trauma. Available to members is a 24-hour first responder help line where Dr. Odom or one of three senior staff members will answer.
Manning said III-A trustees passed a policy last July that for those members or family struggling, who look to be in-patient situations, the trust will pay travel for the person and a family member to and from a treatment facility and 100% of the care costs.
The City of Grangeville is one of the founding members of III-A, formed in 2011 in response to rising health care rates. The trust was created to allow agencies to pool resources and provide affordable health benefits for their employees. Each agency shares the cost associated with providing health benefits for employees, and the pool is governed by a board of trustees.
In other council business:
• Council approved a request by the Grangeville Bandshell Committee to apply for grant funding through the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Community Project. The committee proposes to build a pavilion at Pioneer Park to provide for performances and other related activities. Spokesman Todd Marek told the council the committee has been in limbo the past year and a half due to COVID and other issues, but that it has spent between $15,000 to $18,000 on architectural designs for the facility, which would require parking that is ADA-accessible.
• Grangeville Farmers’ Market is gearing up for its 2022 season. As part of this, the council approved a request by the group to use Pioneer Park from June 18 through Oct. 1, excluding during Border Days.
• Following last meeting’s resignation announcement by Bob Mager as Grangeville Fire Department fire chief, the council approved appointment of Brian Perry as the new chief. Perry has served more than 20 years with the department, with the last several years as assistant chief.
