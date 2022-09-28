Meranda Small photo

Meranda Hazelbaker Small is the new University of Idaho-Idaho County Extension agent who replaces Jim Church.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Meranda Small has come full circle.

Born in Oregon and returning to Idaho as a toddler with her parents, Rick and Lisa Hazelbaker, Small grew up on the family’s wheat farm outside of town. She spent her childhood years growing and working on the farm and participating in Idaho County 4-H.

