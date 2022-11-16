GREENCREEK — Good news to a lighter than average attendance that half-filled the Greencreek Community Hall last week for the annual Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative membership meeting.
“We will be keeping our rates right where they are for at least one to two more years,” said President Jim Poxleitner, noting the co-op’s last increase was in 2018. “Being able to keep our rates steady for five to six years, given the cost increases that we continue to see in everyday business, has been difficult, and I know it has been the same for you, as well. There are not many things that haven’t gone up considerably in cost over the last couple of years, so being able to hold our rates right where they are has been a big accomplishment.”
Last Thursday, Nov. 10, marked the return to in-person meetings for the co-op, following a two-year hiatus on such public gatherings due to covid concerns. This was the 84th annual members’ meeting with directors providing a year-end performance review on the status of both the co-op and its subsidiary, Idaho County Propane. This year, a total 77 members attended; for comparison, more than 270 attended the last meeting held in 2019.
ICLP general manager Max Beach elaborated on Poxleitner’s discussion to hold the line on rates, adding, ‘This has not been easy to achieve,” noting the increase in costs the past two years.
“Through prudent business decisions and working with our power supplier, BPA [Bonneville Power Administration],” Beach said, “this has taken a lot of hard work to be able to absorb these costs. Idaho County Propane has also played a part in making this happen, as well. Throughout all of this, we have also increased budgets in maintenance and vegetation management over the same time, which has not been easy to do while holding rates flat.”
Beach explained an increase in new services and some cold winters saw power sales increase, which helped the bottom line, but also brought challenges, including an increase in material costs and delays in delivery. This resulted in the co-op increasing its inventory and planning out further for items, noting delivery times have increased from one to two months to 16 to 18 months.
Looking to the future, ICLP worked with outside engineering group, HDR to develop a long-range construction plan, looking at growth patterns during the last 20 years, according to Beach, and “estimated a similar to slightly elevated increase in growth over the next 10 years.” As a result of the study, the co-op has identified about $4 million to invest in the system during the next four to five years, and to date, about $750,000 has been spent on these projects, which involve equipment and conductor upgrades, and additional protective devices to better serve present and future loads.
ICLP has increased its budget for trimming vegetation in the past two years, having spent more than $600,000, with the plan to continually work through its service territory on a five- to seven-year rotation.
“This is a big change for us,” Beach said, “but it is necessary to minimize the potential of fires and other interruptions of service.”
Secretary Bruce Nuxoll reported the co-op’s and subsidiary’s total net value has gone up almost $721,000 to more than $20.4 million from the previous year. Members’ equity has grown to more than $15.5 million, of which about $10 million is assigned to capital credits from 1996 to 2021.
“We continue to look at our long-term debt to make sure that our interest rates are as low as possible,” Nuxoll said, “and presently, our equity is above 80%. Your cooperative is financially stable, and we are always looking for ways to make it stronger and better for the membership.”
Operating revenues are up from the previous year to about $1.3 million to almost $11.2 million total, he said, the increase due to additional electrical and propane sales. However, with that increase in sales also came a nearly $1 million jump in both the cost of power and propane. Kilowatt hours sold were up 5% in 2021 from the year prior. Sales of electricity provided approximately 58% of the $11.2 million in combined operating revenues, with propane sales providing approximately 40%. Total net margins for 2021 were $1,485,502, Nuxoll said, of which $797,000 came from electric operating margins. A capital credit retirement of $526,000 was approved to fully pay out years 1994 and 1995.
“Since 1988, when your board authorized the first capital credit retirement,” he said, “the cooperative has retired more than $6 million of patronage capital off the books.”
Reporting on the ICP, director Frank McIntire said the subsidiary saw about a 100,000-gallon increase in propane sold through June this year than in the previous year. Overall, more than two million gallons were sold to its 4,409 customers, an increase of 300 customers from the previous year. ICP made $24,046 in principal and interest payments to ICLP, in addition to $243,000 for management fees and rent, and a $500,000 dividend payment in 2021.
“The company remains solid and profitable,” McIntire said, “bringing value to your cooperative and our communities.”
