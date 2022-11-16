ICLP 2022 meeting members photo

Members visit prior to the start of the Thursday, Nov. 10, Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative annual membership meeting held in Greencreek.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GREENCREEK — Good news to a lighter than average attendance that half-filled the Greencreek Community Hall last week for the annual Idaho County Light and Power Cooperative membership meeting.

“We will be keeping our rates right where they are for at least one to two more years,” said President Jim Poxleitner, noting the co-op’s last increase was in 2018. “Being able to keep our rates steady for five to six years, given the cost increases that we continue to see in everyday business, has been difficult, and I know it has been the same for you, as well. There are not many things that haven’t gone up considerably in cost over the last couple of years, so being able to hold our rates right where they are has been a big accomplishment.”

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments