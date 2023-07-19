CLEARWATER — A firefighting effort so far involving 141 personnel for direct attack and support from aircraft had thus far kept the Midnight Fire, which sprang up earlier this month near Pilot Knob, to 179 acres as of Monday, July 17. Temporary Flight Restriction over the fire area is in effect. Though no road or area closure has been made, for safety's sake, the public is asked to avoid the area where firefighters are at work.
Also burning is the Little Bear Fire (295 acres 10 miles southwest of Powell, roughly two miles north of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Boundary) — growing by about 20 acres per day. A closure order encompassing Jerry Johnson Hot Springs is expected by midweek, and the public is asked to “continue to avoid this area” in the Powell Ranger District near Warm Springs Creek, from the pack bridge at the highway up Warm Springs Trail to, essentially, Bear Mountain Lookout. Firefighting is focused on protecting the pack bridge and infrastructure.
