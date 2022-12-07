Milner Trail hearing crowd 2022 photo

A large crowd fills the Idaho County courthouse for the Milner Trail validation public hearing.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — A large crowd filled the Idaho County courtroom on Nov. 29 for a public hearing to consider validation of the Milner Trail. With a 75-person capacity permitted in the courtroom, additional people watched via Zoom from the board of commissioners’ room or the Elks Lodge. Dave Thompson, Bob Hafer and the Idaho Pathfinders filed the petition for validation, after hiring attorney Samuel Parry of the Givens Pursley Law Firm to represent their interests.

The popular trail, used by ATV and snowmobile riders runs from Mount Idaho to Florence, paralleling Forest Road #221. Salmon River District Ranger Jeff Shinn alerted commissioners to concerns about the route’s potential closure during a July 19 commissioners’ meeting. Shinn said that after research by Forest Service lands program staff he did not believe the Forest Service had an easement for the trail across Lamm’s and four adjacent properties.

Idaho County Commissioners Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman photo

Idaho County Commissioners Ted Lindsley and Denis Duman listen to public testimony.
