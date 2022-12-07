GRANGEVILLE — A large crowd filled the Idaho County courtroom on Nov. 29 for a public hearing to consider validation of the Milner Trail. With a 75-person capacity permitted in the courtroom, additional people watched via Zoom from the board of commissioners’ room or the Elks Lodge. Dave Thompson, Bob Hafer and the Idaho Pathfinders filed the petition for validation, after hiring attorney Samuel Parry of the Givens Pursley Law Firm to represent their interests.
The popular trail, used by ATV and snowmobile riders runs from Mount Idaho to Florence, paralleling Forest Road #221. Salmon River District Ranger Jeff Shinn alerted commissioners to concerns about the route’s potential closure during a July 19 commissioners’ meeting. Shinn said that after research by Forest Service lands program staff he did not believe the Forest Service had an easement for the trail across Lamm’s and four adjacent properties.
“We have no evidence of an easement,” Shinn said.
At the July 19 meeting, Shinn told commissioners the Forest Service wants to continue to provide public recreational access on the Milner trail. Brandt encouraged Shinn to pursue a reroute around the private land.
“We’re willing to explore all options,” Shinn concluded.
The alleged installation of a gate this fall by private landowner Alan Lamm blocks unrestricted public access that trail users have enjoyed in the past. Thompson and Hafer approached county commissioners during their Sept. 13 meeting asking them to intervene to maintain public access. Matt Jessup, who acts as the county’s civil attorney, advised them of the process.
“There is a mechanism to bring a petition for validation of a road,” said Jessup.
County commissioner Skip Brandt began the Nov. 29 hearing by explaining the purpose was to consider the validation of the Milner Trail in response to the petition. Jessup told the assembled crowd to remember the hearing is for the commissioners to hear facts and evidence related to the Milner Trail. He stressed the hearing “is not a popularity contest or a vote.” Jessup discouraged people from repeating the same evidence previously presented.
After the petitioners spoke about their interest in the trail, Parry reviewed a timeline of the long history of the Milner Trail, which predates Idaho’s statehood and the Nez Perce National Forest. He also outlined what he believes are legal bases to support the petition for validation.
“It is public based on how it was created and whether or not it was abandoned,” Parry said.
Lamm disputed many of the petitioners’ claims according to reporting by the Lewiston Tribune (Nov. 30). He asserted the road does not follow the original route. He also decried the personal attacks against him on social media. Lamm and other private property owners shared concerns about trespassing on private property, theft of firewood, trash, fires and other abuses by some trail users.
Numerous people spoke in support or opposition to the petition for validation during the hearing, which lasted nearly three hours. Parry concluded his clients would agree to a reroute around the private property if Lamm would agree to remove the gates in the interim.
The commissioners did not make a validation determination at the meeting. They plan to decide at a future commissioners’ meeting after further review of the documents and testimony.
“They will enter an order as public or not public,” said Jessup.
